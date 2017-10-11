Jump directly to the content
Oct 11, 2017
evangelism, podcast

Don’t Be Overcome By Fear, But Go Forth In Faith

Ed Stetzer
Karen Swanson, director of the Institute for Prison Ministries at the Billy Graham Center, talks about overcoming fear when it comes to sharing our faith with others. How do we do it? What resources can help? What inspiration can we get from the Apostle Paul? We must remember that the Holy Spirit is with us and that God desires all to come to a knowledge of Himself.

The Gospel Life podcast is produced by Laurie Nichols.

Ed Stetzer holds the Billy Graham Distinguished Chair of Church, Mission, and Evangelism at Wheaton College, is executive director of the Billy Graham Center, and publishes church leadership resources through Mission Group.

Posted:October 11, 2017 at 12:00 pm

Comments

Dr. John Sorensen, President of Evangelism Explosion International, a ministry that has trained millions of Christians around the world to share Christ, discusses the state of evangelism, research on evangelism trends, as well as myths and methods of evangelism.

Cast: Ed Stetzer

Christianity Today
