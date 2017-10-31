theology, podcast

The Gospel of John in Light of the Synoptics

Episode 38: The Gospel of John in Light of the Synoptics

In this episode of Theology for Life, Lynn and Ed talk with Josh Moody, senior pastor of College Church (Wheaton, IL) about the Gospel of John—how and why it differs so much from the Synoptic Gospels. In John, we hear more of the authentic voice of Christ, along with a deeper blend of spiritual depth and evangelistic passion.

What are some of the things readers today need help with when they read the Gospel of John? According to Moody, this is sometimes understanding the structure of the book and the signs and miracles.

What about the theme of John and how we see and understand John’s Christology? Are there themes people misunderstand? In what way and how is Jesus the Logos in John 1? What about Jesus as Truth standing in front of Pilate?

Theology for Life is produced by Laurie Nichols

Dr. Josh Moody is the senior pastor of College Church in Wheaton.

Dr. Lynn Cohick is professor of New Testament at Wheaton College.

Dr. Ed Stetzer holds the Billy Graham Distinguished Chair of Church, Mission, and Evangelism at Wheaton College, is executive director of the Billy Graham Center, and publishes church leadership resources through Mission Group.