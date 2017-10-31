Explore
Jump directly to the content
Home > 2017 > October
Oct 31, 2017
theology, podcast

The Gospel of John in Light of the Synoptics

Dr. Josh Moody is the senior pastor of College Church in Wheaton. |
Ed Stetzer
The Gospel of John in Light of the Synoptics

Episode 38: The Gospel of John in Light of the Synoptics

In this episode of Theology for Life, Lynn and Ed talk with Josh Moody, senior pastor of College Church (Wheaton, IL) about the Gospel of John—how and why it differs so much from the Synoptic Gospels. In John, we hear more of the authentic voice of Christ, along with a deeper blend of spiritual depth and evangelistic passion.

What are some of the things readers today need help with when they read the Gospel of John? According to Moody, this is sometimes understanding the structure of the book and the signs and miracles.

What about the theme of John and how we see and understand John’s Christology? Are there themes people misunderstand? In what way and how is Jesus the Logos in John 1? What about Jesus as Truth standing in front of Pilate?

What is Theology for Life? Read more.
You can subscribe to Theology for Life on iTunes and Google Play.
Follow the podcast on Twitter.
Theology for Life is produced by Laurie Nichols.

Dr. Josh Moody is the senior pastor of College Church in Wheaton.

Dr. Lynn Cohick is professor of New Testament at Wheaton College.

Dr. Ed Stetzer holds the Billy Graham Distinguished Chair of Church, Mission, and Evangelism at Wheaton College, is executive director of the Billy Graham Center, and publishes church leadership resources through Mission Group.

Support our work. Subscribe to CT and get one year free.

Related Topics:None
Posted:October 31, 2017 at 2:00 pm

Comments

Please read our comment policy before you weigh in, and then feel free to comment on Facebook.

More From This Blog

Leverage Halloween to Love Your Neighbors

Leverage Halloween to Love Your Neighbors

Halloween gives Christians a unique opportunity to welcome our neighbors
Haley Bodine
How to Move from Leading Someone to Christ to Discipling

How to Move from Leading Someone to Christ to Discipling

Start each week with this encouragement to show and share the love of Jesus.
Ed Stetzer
Three Reasons You Should Go Trick or Treating

Three Reasons You Should Go Trick or Treating

Halloween can be a time to be on mission and build relationships that will deepen throughout the year.
Ed Stetzer
Saturday is for Seminars and Church Signs: Monterey, Manhattan, and around Illinois

Saturday is for Seminars and Church Signs: Monterey, Manhattan, and around Illinois

Please tweet your church signs to @EdStetzer!
Ed Stetzer

Follow Ed Stetzer

Ed Stetzer RSS feedsRSSEd Stetzer on TwitterTwitterEd Stetzer on FacebookFacebookEd Stetzer on VimeoVimeo

Most Popular Posts

Exchange Logo

Dr. John Sorensen, President of Evangelism Explosion International, a ministry that has trained millions of Christians around the world to share Christ, discusses the state of evangelism, research on evangelism trends, as well as myths and methods of evangelism.

Cast: Ed Stetzer

Read ED Stetzer's Books

See All
Current Issue November 2017
November
Subscribe|View All

Follow Christianity Today

Christianity Today RSS FeedRSSChristianity Today on TwitterTwitterChristianity Today on FacebookFacebook
Christianity Today
The Gospel of John in Light of the Synoptics
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2017 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top