Oct 23, 2017
evangelism, podcast

How Living in Light of Eternity Radically Changes Our Priorities

Start each week with this encouragement to show and share the love of Jesus. |
Ed Stetzer
How Living in Light of Eternity Radically Changes Our Priorities

Episode 37: How Living in Light of Eternity Radically Changes Our Priorities

Kerilee Van Schooten, Church Evangelism Research and Ministries Coordinator at the Billy Graham Center, talks about how to view our whole life as a ‘short-term mission trip’ and why this can change the way we see the world, see others, and prioritize what we do. As we do this, our urgency increases and we find ourselves in more gospel conversations and spending more time with God. After all, our lives, and every moment of them, belong to God.

The Gospel Life podcast is produced by Laurie Nichols.

Ed Stetzer holds the Billy Graham Distinguished Chair of Church, Mission, and Evangelism at Wheaton College, is executive director of the Billy Graham Center, and publishes church leadership resources through Mission Group.

Posted:October 23, 2017 at 2:00 pm

