evangelism, podcast

Start each week with this encouragement to show and share the love of Jesus. |

Episode 38: How to Move from Leading Someone to Christ to Discipling

Jerry Root, evangelism professor and director of the Evangelism Initiative at the Billy Graham Center, talks about how to disciple those we’ve just led to faith. What kind of questions can we ask? What kind of practices can we help instill? Jerry gives examples of how he moves people deeper into their understanding of Jesus after they have accepted Christ, and why that can lead to future discipleship.

Ed Stetzer holds the Billy Graham Distinguished Chair of Church, Mission, and Evangelism at Wheaton College, is executive director of the Billy Graham Center, and publishes church leadership resources through Mission Group.