Metaphors and the Gospel
Christina Walker, associate director of academic programs at the Billy Graham Center, talks about metaphors for the gospel and how those can influence our evangelism and discipleship. As heirs of God, how are we using our influence and relationship with our Father to inform our gospel witness?
Ed Stetzer holds the Billy Graham Distinguished Chair of Church, Mission, and Evangelism at Wheaton College, is executive director of the Billy Graham Center, and publishes church leadership resources through Mission Group.
