Explore
Jump directly to the content
Home > 2017 > October
Oct 28, 2017
november, speaking, church signs

Saturday is for Seminars and Church Signs: Monterey, Manhattan, and around Illinois

Please tweet your church signs to @EdStetzer! |
Ed Stetzer
Saturday is for Seminars and Church Signs: Monterey, Manhattan, and around Illinois
Image: pixabay
Here are some places I will be in November and where I hope we can connect! I will be preaching at Moody Church each Sunday in November, so come see us if you are in Chicago. Here are some places where I will be speaking in the next month. Please pray for me and for these events.

November Speaking Engagements

November 1-2
Homiletical Lectureship at Moody Bible Institute
Chicago, Illinois

November 4
Life Answers
West Chicago, Illinois

November 7-8
Exponential Regional - Chicago
Naperville, Illinois

November 7-8
Illinois Baptist State Association Pastors’ Conference
Decatur, Illinois

November 9-11
Organic Outreach Conference
Monterey, California

November 15-16
Church Planting Leadership Fellowship
New York, New York

November 25
Highpoint Church
Naperville, Illinois

Church Signs

And, here are church signs! Back by popular demand.

Thanks, @johnstonalanc!

Thanks, @gabebernal!

Please tweet your church signs to @EdStetzer (or email to stetzerblog[@]gmail[.]com).

Ed Stetzer holds the Billy Graham Distinguished Chair of Church, Mission, and Evangelism at Wheaton College, is executive director of the Billy Graham Center, and publishes church leadership resources through Mission Group.

Support our work. Subscribe to CT and get one year free.

Related Topics:None
Posted:October 28, 2017 at 2:00 pm

Comments

Please read our comment policy before you weigh in, and then feel free to comment on Facebook.

More From This Blog

A Call to Faith in Action: Mass Incarceration & The Church's Response

A Call to Faith in Action: Mass Incarceration & The Church's Response

IPM, CACE, and FPE hosted the GC2 Summit on Mass Incarceration
Ed Stetzer
A Public Health Emergency: The Opioid Crisis & Our Response

A Public Health Emergency: The Opioid Crisis & Our Response

The Church has an opportunity to repent and respond with compassion.
Ed Stetzer
The Growth of Non-Denominationalism Is Making It Harder to Find Mentoring

The Growth of Non-Denominationalism Is Making It Harder to Find Mentoring

Pastors outside of denominations need to find ways to connect with community and mentors.
Ed Stetzer
The Great Divide (in the Church) in 2016, and Why It Still Matters

The Great Divide (in the Church) in 2016, and Why It Still Matters

It seems we cast more blame than light.
Ed Stetzer

Follow Ed Stetzer

Ed Stetzer RSS feedsRSSEd Stetzer on TwitterTwitterEd Stetzer on FacebookFacebookEd Stetzer on VimeoVimeo

Most Popular Posts

Exchange Logo

Dr. John Sorensen, President of Evangelism Explosion International, a ministry that has trained millions of Christians around the world to share Christ, discusses the state of evangelism, research on evangelism trends, as well as myths and methods of evangelism.

Cast: Ed Stetzer

Read ED Stetzer's Books

See All
Current Issue November 2017
November
Subscribe|View All

Follow Christianity Today

Christianity Today RSS FeedRSSChristianity Today on TwitterTwitterChristianity Today on FacebookFacebook
Christianity Today
Saturday is for Seminars and Church Signs: ...
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2017 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top