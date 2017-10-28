Saturday is for Seminars and Church Signs: Monterey, Manhattan, and around Illinois
November Speaking Engagements
November 1-2
Homiletical Lectureship at Moody Bible Institute
Chicago, Illinois
November 4
Life Answers
West Chicago, Illinois
November 7-8
Exponential Regional - Chicago
Naperville, Illinois
November 7-8
Illinois Baptist State Association Pastors’ Conference
Decatur, Illinois
November 9-11
Organic Outreach Conference
Monterey, California
November 15-16
Church Planting Leadership Fellowship
New York, New York
November 25
Highpoint Church
Naperville, Illinois
Church Signs
And, here are church signs! Back by popular demand.
Thanks, @johnstonalanc!
Thanks, @gabebernal!
Please tweet your church signs to @EdStetzer (or email to stetzerblog[@]gmail[.]com).
Ed Stetzer holds the Billy Graham Distinguished Chair of Church, Mission, and Evangelism at Wheaton College, is executive director of the Billy Graham Center, and publishes church leadership resources through Mission Group.
