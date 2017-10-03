Jump directly to the content
Oct 3, 2017
theology, podcast

Theology for Life with Darrell Bock and Michael Graves

Dr. Bock teaches at Dallas Seminary; Dr. Graves teaches at Wheaton College. |
Ed Stetzer
Episode 34: Thinking Biblically and Theologically Around Issues of Culture

In this episode of Theology for Life, Lynn and Ed talk with Dr. Darrell Bock about culture wars and our role as Christians. In an attempt to challenge our culture, we’ve lost the sense of pointing people to a better life and belief. Public square engagement is the natural landing point as we look at scripture, Bock says. We were called to steward the earth well and be a sneak preview of God’s kingdom. We are called to be transformed so we can engage the world around us.

But how can we be true to our convictions and yet work with those we don’t agree with? This is a question many millennials are facing, Bock says. They are tired of the culture wars.

And how do we respond on issues where religious liberty issues rub against our understanding of what scripture is telling us? And how do we interact with those who see things very differently than we do? When we look at the fruit of the Spirit, we see not just virtues, but relational virtues.

Dr. Darrell Bock is executive director of Cultural Engagement and senior research professor of New Testament Studies at Dallas Theological Seminary.

Episode 35: Why Do We Need to Know About the Church’s Past?

In this episode of Theology for Life, Ed and Lynn discuss with Dr. Michael Graves why the Early Church is important for us today. It is possible for us do better and make others better when we look at our past. We learn from mistakes that can form our collective and individual thinking and acting today. When we look at history, we can see how things played out. Graves gives examples of times when doctrines were askew and what we can learn.

Dr. Michael Graves is Armerding Professor of Biblical Studies at Wheaton College.

What is Theology for Life? Read more.
Theology for Life is produced by Laurie Nichols.

Dr. Lynn Cohick is professor of New Testament at Wheaton College.

Dr. Ed Stetzer holds the Billy Graham Distinguished Chair of Church, Mission, and Evangelism at Wheaton College, is executive director of the Billy Graham Center, and publishes church leadership resources through Mission Group.

Posted:October 3, 2017 at 2:00 pm

Comments

