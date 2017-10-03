Theology for Life with Darrell Bock and Michael Graves

theology, podcast

Episode 34: Thinking Biblically and Theologically Around Issues of Culture

In this episode of Theology for Life, Lynn and Ed talk with Dr. Darrell Bock about culture wars and our role as Christians. In an attempt to challenge our culture, we’ve lost the sense of pointing people to a better life and belief. Public square engagement is the natural landing point as we look at scripture, Bock says. We were called to steward the earth well and be a sneak preview of God’s kingdom. We are called to be transformed so we can engage the world around us.

But how can we be true to our convictions and yet work with those we don’t agree with? This is a question many millennials are facing, Bock says. They are tired of the culture wars.

And how do we respond on issues where religious liberty issues rub against our understanding of what scripture is telling us? And how do we interact with those who see things very differently than we do? When we look at the fruit of the Spirit, we see not just virtues, but relational virtues.

Dr. Darrell Bock is executive director of Cultural Engagement and senior research professor of New Testament Studies at Dallas Theological Seminary.

Dr. Lynn Cohick is professor of New Testament at Wheaton College.

Dr. Ed Stetzer holds the Billy Graham Distinguished Chair of Church, Mission, and Evangelism at Wheaton College, is executive director of the Billy Graham Center, and publishes church leadership resources through Mission Group.