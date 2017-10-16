CT DAY OF GIVING: 10.17.17. Will YOU JOIN US? »
Carole McIvor
Joye Hodges Douthart
Dave Reinemann
Lowell Linden
David Lee
Richard Smith
Ginger Simmons
Richard Cline
Mary Blanchard
John Clevering
Cairlyn Combs
Andy Leonard
Hazel Ziebell
John Lindgren
Karla Theis
Joel Daniels
David Reinhard
Norma Gabriel
Rachel Wassink
Nancy Taylor
Lois Garrett
Lawrence Bello
Thomas Moody
Eric Korff
Michael Miller
Chris Diehl
Linda Gupton
Bruce Head
Ward Parkinson
Dan Haase
Maria Carano
Otilio Torres
Julie Caldwell
David Zahl
Joanne Taddeo
Janet Brown
Fred Provencher
Brooke Hempell
Benjamin Schott
Joan Osgood
John Lunsford
Christopher Edwards
Stephen Mountjoy
Pam Torr
Linda Holmes
Matthew Branaugh
Paul Ramseyer
Auke Algera
Joan Ruud
Larry Clanton
Linda Parrington
Tom Bowers
Dennis Schellhase
Andrew Rushbrook
Paul Lynch
Ralph Gustafson
Richard Nelson
Jacob Stock
Rick Marsh
Karen Ross
Raymond Hagberg
Rob Tennant
Carol Sands
Eric Easterbrook
Edward Knoeckel
Kenneth Rhodes
William Asbury
Kimberly Miller
Joseph Piccirillo
David Crabtree
Cassandra Nosler
Star Good
Machut Shishak
Edward Frost
David Harvey
Stan Vicky Dobbs
Brian Ellis
Patrick Coakley
Jerrad Isch
Les Dlabay
David Roseberry
John Webb
Olga Burgos
Nicole Newman
Harry Bohrs
Allen Heatherly
Jonathan Asker
Rick Adams
Hector Martínez
Geoffrey Gunter
George Amason
April Murrie
Deborah Kukal
Barry Giller
Daniel McLennon
Stan Klassen
John Lautzenheiser
Susan Hinesly
Jost Zetzsche
Hugh Messer
Cory Whitehead
Roger Besst
Cheryl Stacey
Carol Huln
Arulnathan John
Wai Kin Kwan
Ethan McCarthy
Gil Cook
Scott Schafer
Bertha Conde
Anonymous Gift
Thomas Jay Gurnett
John Tebay
Katharina Chung
Diane Jerdan
Dave Whitten
Earl Kennedy
Stan Jantz
Rebecca Nuesken
Darcy Weir
Cliff Asai
Donald Barnes
Jean Teague
Oct 16, 2017
evangelism, podcast

What Job Can Teach Us About Responding To Suffering

Ed Stetzer
What Job Can Teach Us About Responding To Suffering

Episode 36: What Job Can Teach Us About Responding To Suffering

Michael Lee, research fellow at the Billy Graham Center, talks about how the gospel intersects with the brokenness of our world. As God’s ambassadors, we are accountable for how we represent God, His purposes, and His story. In the face of troubles, what should characterize our message and attitude? Michael looks at Job and his friends as examples of how to respond during times of tragedy. Our first response must never be judgement and blame, but rather, sympathy and compassion.

The Gospel Life podcast is produced by Laurie Nichols.

Ed Stetzer holds the Billy Graham Distinguished Chair of Church, Mission, and Evangelism at Wheaton College, is executive director of the Billy Graham Center, and publishes church leadership resources through Mission Group.

More From This Blog

Can We Talk? The Story of One Texas Church's Road to Evangelism

Can We Talk? The Story of One Texas Church's Road to Evangelism

A gospel-centered church is where the people share the gospel.
John Meador
Bivocational Ministry as an Evangelism Opportunity

Bivocational Ministry as an Evangelism Opportunity

One-third of American pastors are bivocational.
Ed Stetzer
Dispatches from Kenya

Dispatches from Kenya

Kenyan evangelicals were a petri dish in the grand experiment of public square engagement.
Brian C. Stiller
Trickle-Down Evangelism

Trickle-Down Evangelism

Are disciples becoming disciple-makers?
Jeff Christopherson

Dr. John Sorensen, President of Evangelism Explosion International, a ministry that has trained millions of Christians around the world to share Christ, discusses the state of evangelism, research on evangelism trends, as well as myths and methods of evangelism.

Cast: Ed Stetzer

What Job Can Teach Us About Responding To Suffering
