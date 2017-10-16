evangelism, podcast

Episode 36: What Job Can Teach Us About Responding To Suffering

Michael Lee, research fellow at the Billy Graham Center, talks about how the gospel intersects with the brokenness of our world. As God’s ambassadors, we are accountable for how we represent God, His purposes, and His story. In the face of troubles, what should characterize our message and attitude? Michael looks at Job and his friends as examples of how to respond during times of tragedy. Our first response must never be judgement and blame, but rather, sympathy and compassion.

Ed Stetzer holds the Billy Graham Distinguished Chair of Church, Mission, and Evangelism at Wheaton College, is executive director of the Billy Graham Center, and publishes church leadership resources through Mission Group.