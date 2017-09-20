Jump directly to the content
Sep 20, 2017
leadership, instinct, experience, tools

Can Leadership Be Learned?

You do not have to be a natural-born leader to become a great leader. |
Ed Stetzer
Is leadership something we’re born with, or is it something we learn?

Yes. Both-and.

Some people are born with leadership skills. These people may be more charismatic, more extraverted, more affirming. They were president of their class and captain of their teams in high school. Their voice holds the room’s attention, and their ideas catch on throughout an organization.

But, in my experience, natural leaders often rely on instincts. Instincts work for a while, but eventually they fail. They do not scale up to tackling new or more complex leadership challenges—to creating plans for strategic leadership or for effecting system-wide change. That takes processes, strategies, and tools that don’t always come with instinct or experience.

Other people are dropped into leadership positions without natural leadership gifting. Maybe it’s the wise, compassionate woman who is asked to lead her Bible study. Maybe it’s the pastor who loves theology or Biblical counseling but who feels overwhelmed when faced with leading a congregation.

That’s the situation I was in during my second church plant. We’d successfully launched the church, counting 234 people in attendance for the first Sunday. But then we moved past the frenetic energy of the launch, saw our numbers settle around a hundred, and slid towards rhythms of regular church life. And I realized I did not know what to do next. I was stuck, and leadership was the lever I needed to get through.

I am not a natural leader. I am a nerd. While some of my good friends were leading student government in school, I was reading the encyclopedia for fun.

This love of learning became a powerful tool when I got stuck after our church’s launch. I was in the middle of a DMin program during the launch, and I focused my dissertation on leadership and influence. Through that process, I learned tools of leadership. I learned how to ethically apply principles of persuasion to lead our church to where God wanted us to be.

Let me repeat that: I learned leadership. Studying leadership principles provided the tools I needed to get unstuck and lead my church well.

That experience showed me that we can learn leadership skills. If you are placed in a position of leadership and you don’t have a natural gift for leadership, you may need to express leadership that’s not in your natural gift set. You will need to fall back on tools and processes to do that—tools and processes that can be learned.

You do not have to be a natural-born leader to become a great leader. You can learn how to lead, to move towards strategic goals, and to change your church for God.

My new web-based course, Strategic Leadership for Ministry and Mission, is geared to help you become the leader God has called you to be. Learn more about Strategic Leadership and check out Session One for free.

Ed Stetzer holds the Billy Graham Distinguished Chair of Church, Mission, and Evangelism at Wheaton College, is executive director of the Billy Graham Center, and publishes church leadership resources through Mission Group.

Posted:September 20, 2017 at 7:00 am

