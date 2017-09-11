Jump directly to the content
Sep 11, 2017
theology, podcast

Disasters and the Christian Faith (Theology for Life)

Dr. Jamie Aten directs the Humanitarian Disaster Institute (HDI) at Wheaton College. |
Ed Stetzer
In less than a month, our country has seen two major disasters. Hurricane Irma continues to work its way north and millions of people are now left to deal with the wake of her damage. The Church has and will continue to play a critical role in disaster relief in the aftermath of both Harvey and Irma. But disasters also occur on different scales. Some are global, some are national, some are local, and others are personal. In this week’s episode of Theology for Life, Lynn Cohick and I talk with Dr. Jamie Aten, founder and director of the Humanitarian Disaster Institute. I encourage you to subscribe to the Theology for Life podcast on iTunes.

Episode 32: Disasters and the Christian Faith

In this episode of Theology for Life, Lynn and Ed talk with Dr. Jamie Aten about how we face personal disaster and crisis. Aten talks about his own journey with a cancer diagnosis. What do we learn about God during these times, and about the Body of Christ?

Aten talks about the importance of resilience in crisis. What is it, and what can we learn about it spiritually? Aten talks about surrendering to a loving God and how he struggled with trusting that God is loving and good.

How do we respond to people who ask where God is in times of crisis? Aten talks about some research done and what we can learn.

Below we have linked to some disaster relief articles that Jamie and Ed have authored.

Before Hurricane Irma Strikes: What You Can Do
How your church can minimize the risk of damage to property when a hurricane is heading your way.

3 Disaster Myths That Only Compound the Devastation
The biggest threat facing churches isn’t a disaster event—it’s how we think about disasters.

Bracing for Impact
How to prepare your church for a natural disaster

Here are some things to know if you’re planning to host a storm evacuee

Before flooding Louisiana with ‘help,’ read this

Dr. Jamie Aten is founder and executive director of the Humanitarian Disaster Institute at Wheaton College and author of the Disaster Ministry Handbook. In 2016, he received the FEMA Community Preparedness Champion award at the White House. Read more at jamieaten.com.

Dr. Lynn Cohick is Professor of New Testament at Wheaton College.

Dr. Ed Stetzer holds the Billy Graham Distinguished Chair of Church, Mission, and Evangelism at Wheaton College, is Executive Director of the Billy Graham Center, and publishes church leadership resources through Mission Group.

Posted:September 11, 2017 at 2:00 pm

Comments

My Visit to Montreat

My Visit to Montreat

I spent a day at the home of the Rev. Billy Graham.
Ed Stetzer
Missions Sunday: Enhancing Character Development through Soul Care (Part One)

Missions Sunday: Enhancing Character Development through Soul Care (Part One)

Soul Care is a lifestyle of regular, ongoing, non-crisis activity that promotes growth and development of the whole person into maturity.
Dan and Sue Wicher
This Dogma Won't Hunt: Feinstein, Durbin, Sanders, and the New Religious Test for Office

This Dogma Won't Hunt: Feinstein, Durbin, Sanders, and the New Religious Test for Office

So much for Article VI of the U.S. Constitution
Ed Stetzer
Houston Stories: How God Is Working through Bayou City Fellowship in the Aftermath of Hurricane Harvey

Houston Stories: How God Is Working through Bayou City Fellowship in the Aftermath of Hurricane Harvey

Church launches website to "Help Houston Get Home."
Ed Stetzer

