Disasters and the Christian Faith (Theology for Life)

theology, podcast

Episode 32: Disasters and the Christian Faith

In this episode of Theology for Life, Lynn and Ed talk with Dr. Jamie Aten about how we face personal disaster and crisis. Aten talks about his own journey with a cancer diagnosis. What do we learn about God during these times, and about the Body of Christ?

Aten talks about the importance of resilience in crisis. What is it, and what can we learn about it spiritually? Aten talks about surrendering to a loving God and how he struggled with trusting that God is loving and good.

How do we respond to people who ask where God is in times of crisis? Aten talks about some research done and what we can learn.

Below we have linked to some disaster relief articles that Jamie and Ed have authored.

Dr. Jamie Aten is founder and executive director of the Humanitarian Disaster Institute at Wheaton College and author of the Disaster Ministry Handbook. In 2016, he received the FEMA Community Preparedness Champion award at the White House. Read more at jamieaten.com.

Dr. Lynn Cohick is Professor of New Testament at Wheaton College.

Dr. Ed Stetzer holds the Billy Graham Distinguished Chair of Church, Mission, and Evangelism at Wheaton College, is Executive Director of the Billy Graham Center, and publishes church leadership resources through Mission Group.