Home > 2017 > September
Sep 18, 2017
evangelism, podcast

When Disasters Bring Out the Best in Our Gospel Witness

Start each week with this encouragement to show and share the love of Jesus. |
Ed Stetzer
When Disasters Bring Out the Best in Our Gospel Witness

Episode 32: When Disasters Bring Out the Best in Our Gospel Witness

Ed Stetzer, executive director of the Billy Graham Center, talks about the role of people of faith during times of natural disasters. In this moment of need, we can speak into their hurts and lend a helping hand. We can also share the hope we have in Jesus and how He is the one who restores and renews all things.

The Gospel Life podcast is produced by Laurie Nichols.

Ed Stetzer holds the Billy Graham Distinguished Chair of Church, Mission, and Evangelism at Wheaton College, is executive director of the Billy Graham Center, and publishes church leadership resources through Mission Group.

Posted:September 18, 2017 at 2:00 pm

Comments

When Disasters Bring Out the Best in Our Gospel Witness
