Getting Small Churches on Mission (Part 4)

I recently wrote a chapter for a book edited by my friend Jeff Farmer called Small Church, Excellent Ministry: A Guidebook for Pastors . My chapter specifically looked at “Getting Small Churches on Mission.” The below was used with permission from Wipf & Stock Publishers. In Part 1, I offered four big-picture ways for smaller churches to begin moving toward mission. In Part 2 and 3, I began to discuss how smaller churches can reach their communities and beyond for Christ.

8. Small churches could develop a jail ministry.

Local and county jails almost always appreciate any attempt to lower recidivism and the evangelism and discipleship of inmates is a proven way to lower repeat offenses. The United States has the highest incarceration rate in the world with over 2.5 million persons locked up. Of those, approximately 1 million are in city or county jails.

Unlike state or federal prisons, those in jail have often not yet been convicted of a crime. They have been charged with an offense (major or minor) and are awaiting trial. Persons convicted of sentences of a year or less often serve out their time in a jail. Jails are a fertile ground for sharing the gospel liberally.

Jail ministry, like all new ministries, must be birthed after a long time of prayer with those who are interested in such a mission. Let the Holy Spirit soften your heart to incarcerated persons. Mediate on Jesus’ words in Matthew 25:36–40. When you minister to those in jail, to the least of these, you are ministering unto Jesus himself.

After confirming a commitment to this ministry, set up a meeting with the local sheriff or chief of police. A face-to-face meeting is often more effective, allowing you to lay out your plan of weekly ministry. It may be that there is already an evangelical ministry to this jail. See about joining with them or asking for suggestions about nearby jails where no ministry currently exists.

The two components helpful for a fruitful jail ministry are an ample supply of Bibles to hand out to anyone who asks, and a consistent, weekly commitment to show up. The Bibles need to be in a contemporary translation that is easy to understand and the meetings must meet the spiritual needs of the prisoners.

There will be a mix of baby believers and unbelievers who show up for Bible study. Make sure to focus on helping them to understand the grand narrative of the Bible: God created a world, humans rebelled, and Jesus’ life and death reconciles back to God those who repent and believe in him.

These men or women need to hear that God in Christ loves them. They need to know that they have value and that God has not abandoned them. Also remember that this isn’t seminary or even a Bible college. Keep the teaching simple and straightforward. Give them opportunities to contribute. Christians need to grow and unbelievers need a chance to ask legitimate questions without fear of ridicule.

If you are granted access for a ministry, make sure to inquire about any rules or policies that you may not be aware of so you can stay compliant. It is vitally important that you maintain respect towards those who are in charge.

Additionally, make sure there are at least two people who lead this ministry. This is beneficial both for a long-term strategy of multiplication and short-term continuity if one leader is sick or on vacation. Jail ministries will not thrive if they are inconsistent. In the same way that Chuck Colson showed that prison ministry can be effective, jail ministry is often an untapped field white unto harvest for those who are willing to do the hard work of tilling and sowing.

9. Small churches can provide after-school tutoring for children in the area.

Research indicates that students who are not reading at grade level by the time they complete third grade are almost always unlikely to ever catch up. In 2009, 68 percent of all fourth graders in public schools were reading below grade level.[i]

Students who do not read at grade level are more likely to drop out before earning a diploma and are underprepared to enter the workforce as skilled laborers. Society as a whole, not to mention the individual himself, suffers from illiterate and under-literate citizens.

A semi-structured program where retirees help these students to read better provides an excellent resource for children who need extra help honing their reading and comprehension skills. Even thirty minutes spent with a child each school day working on reading skills will pay incredible dividends. Parents will see results and be grateful for the time spent with their children on a focused activity.

Additionally, children will see that coming to a church building can be beneficial for them. Kids want to read, they want to explore the worlds found within books. And church members who commit a little bit of time each day to make their dreams come true can be a catalyst to all sorts of opportunities to share Jesus with them.

One spin-off of this idea is that smaller churches, especially in urban or suburban areas, can offer ESL courses to persons trying to learn English. There is no easier way to share the story of redemption with someone than by reading the Bible together. This is often exactly what happens when churches host ESL classes.

Adults come to learn how to read and speak English and churches use the Bible as their primary textbook. Conversations about theological truths begin to occur naturally as the students are exposed night after night to God’s inerrant word. There is a great need for ESL classes, especially if there is no charge to the students.

ESL certification for the primary teacher of this ministry takes between six to twelve months and there is a moderate financial cost, but TESOL certification is not a requirement to teach ESL courses. It takes commitment, patience, and an attitude of service to labor together towards an achievable goal.

There are more options that could be listed here, and many more to be discovered as new challenges arise in a community. Look at your community, love the people around you, and seek to understand their needs. Don’t let your size limit your willingness to do the most you can to reach your neighbors. But also, don’t let your desire to help immediate needs limit the full scope of your mission.

In all of these actions, there is a temptation to provide a societal service (helping kids read better, provide financial assistance to keep a family in their home, etc.) but fail to tell them about Jesus. The gospel cannot fall to the wayside. Christianity has specifically called our mission “The Great Commission,” as opposed to “A Pretty Good Suggestion.”

We are commanded to go into all the world and share the gospel that Jesus saves. To help a neighbor is good and right, but to withhold the gospel is sinful. Carl F. H. Henry once quipped, “The gospel is only good news if it gets there in time.”[ii]

Small churches can make a significant impact in their community—both from a social and a spiritual perspective—and around the globe, by partnering in global missions. In today’s society, churches are no longer looked to for answers to moral questions. They are no longer seen as the foundation of societal stability or the fabric holding our nation together. Instead, they are being pushed to the margins and labeled as intolerant and sometimes hateful.

But, as the old saying goes, actions speak louder than words. If churches intentionally invest in making their communities a better place, they transition from being the people who are against “fill-in-the-blank” to the people who are known for caring for their neighbors.

The early church was known for how they loved and cared for people. Regardless of congregation size, the mission is the same. We can reach our communities if we will only look outward. It may be the case that the church culture seems to acknowledge larger churches more than others.

But our neighborhoods don’t care about that—they are simply looking for hope in a broken world. Let us be known by our love, and let it be known that small churches are a great place to love others and be loved.

