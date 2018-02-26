Billy Graham1918-2018
Feb 26, 2018
evangelism

How Do We Respond When Someone Mocks Us For Our Faith? [Gospel Life Podcast]

Ed Stetzer
How Do We Respond When Someone Mocks Us For Our Faith?

Today, Karen Swanson, Director of the Institute for Prison Ministries at the Billy Graham Center at Wheaton College, talks about how it feels when people mock you or make fun of you because of your faith in Jesus. How do we respond?

From Jeremiah to Jesus, we are in good company and have all we need to endure and press forward. Although we don’t seek opportunities to be mocked, as we are faithful in our evangelism, insults are likely to come. But these times can actually build our faith, and make our lights shine even brighter.

The Gospel Life podcast is produced by Laurie Nichols.

Ed Stetzer holds the Billy Graham Distinguished Chair of Church, Mission, and Evangelism at Wheaton College, is executive director of the Billy Graham Center, and publishes church leadership resources through Mission Group.

Posted:February 26, 2018 at 1:00 pm

Comments

