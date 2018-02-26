evangelism

How Do We Respond When Someone Mocks Us For Our Faith? [Gospel Life Podcast]

Today, Karen Swanson, Director of the Institute for Prison Ministries at the Billy Graham Center at Wheaton College, talks about how it feels when people mock you or make fun of you because of your faith in Jesus. How do we respond?

From Jeremiah to Jesus, we are in good company and have all we need to endure and press forward. Although we don’t seek opportunities to be mocked, as we are faithful in our evangelism, insults are likely to come. But these times can actually build our faith, and make our lights shine even brighter.

