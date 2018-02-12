What’s So Unique about Christianity? A Short Apologetic [Gospel Life Podcast]

evangelism, podcast

Jerry Root, professor of evangelism at Wheaton College and director of the Evangelism Initiative at the Billy Graham Center, talks about the major world religions and what makes Christianity different. How can we fix the rift between man and God? The one thing that makes the Christian faith different is that it says we cannot fix our problem, but that God is willing to fix it for us. He proved it on the cross, and it points to a God who loves us deeply.

Subscribe to the Gospel Life podcast on iTunes

Ed Stetzer holds the Billy Graham Distinguished Chair of Church, Mission, and Evangelism at Wheaton College, is executive director of the Billy Graham Center, and publishes church leadership resources through Mission Group.