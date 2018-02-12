Explore
Feb 12, 2018
evangelism, podcast

What's So Unique about Christianity? A Short Apologetic [Gospel Life Podcast]

Start each week with this encouragement to show and share the love of Jesus.
Ed Stetzer
What’s So Unique about Christianity? A Short Apologetic [Gospel Life Podcast]

What’s So Unique about Christianity? A Short Apologetic

Jerry Root, professor of evangelism at Wheaton College and director of the Evangelism Initiative at the Billy Graham Center, talks about the major world religions and what makes Christianity different. How can we fix the rift between man and God? The one thing that makes the Christian faith different is that it says we cannot fix our problem, but that God is willing to fix it for us. He proved it on the cross, and it points to a God who loves us deeply.

The Gospel Life podcast is produced by Laurie Nichols.

Ed Stetzer holds the Billy Graham Distinguished Chair of Church, Mission, and Evangelism at Wheaton College, is executive director of the Billy Graham Center, and publishes church leadership resources through Mission Group.

Posted:February 12, 2018 at 2:00 pm

