Where Do You Find Safety in a World of Chaos? [Gospel Life Podcast]

Where Do You Find Safety in a World of Chaos?
Laurie Nichols, director of marketing and communications for the Billy Graham Center at Wheaton College, looks at Proverbs 18:10 as a go-to verse for the times we live in. What does it mean that our God is a safe God as life crumbles around us—and others? How can we remind others of the refuge of God as the storms of life rage on?
Ed Stetzer holds the Billy Graham Distinguished Chair of Church, Mission, and Evangelism at Wheaton College, is executive director of the Billy Graham Center, and publishes church leadership resources through Mission Group.
