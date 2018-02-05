Explore
Jump directly to the content
Home > 2018 > February
Feb 5, 2018
evangelism, podcast

Where Do You Find Safety in a World of Chaos? [Gospel Life Podcast]

Start each week with this encouragement to show and share the love of Jesus. |
Ed Stetzer
Where Do You Find Safety in a World of Chaos? [Gospel Life Podcast]

Where Do You Find Safety in a World of Chaos?

Laurie Nichols, director of marketing and communications for the Billy Graham Center at Wheaton College, looks at Proverbs 18:10 as a go-to verse for the times we live in. What does it mean that our God is a safe God as life crumbles around us—and others? How can we remind others of the refuge of God as the storms of life rage on?

Subscribe to the Gospel Life podcast on iTunes.
Follow the Billy Graham Center on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Pinterest.
The Gospel Life podcast is produced by Laurie Nichols.

Ed Stetzer holds the Billy Graham Distinguished Chair of Church, Mission, and Evangelism at Wheaton College, is executive director of the Billy Graham Center, and publishes church leadership resources through Mission Group.

Support our work. Subscribe to CT and get one year free.

Related Topics:None
Posted:February 5, 2018 at 2:00 pm

Comments

Please read our comment policy before you weigh in, and then feel free to comment on Facebook.

More From This Blog

Getting Small Churches on Mission (Part 1)

Getting Small Churches on Mission (Part 1)

Small church pastors should view their congregations as an elite force.
Ed Stetzer
Super Bowl LII Brings Bold Testimonies of Faith and Many Opportunities for Prayer

Super Bowl LII Brings Bold Testimonies of Faith and Many Opportunities for Prayer

NFL players leverage their visibility to fight human trafficking and pediatric cancer.
Ed Stetzer
Reflections on the Megachurch

Reflections on the Megachurch

Making and growing disciples is more important than butts in seats.
Ed Stetzer
The Spirit-Led Leader

The Spirit-Led Leader

Part four of a new series
Bob Logan

Follow Ed Stetzer

Ed Stetzer RSS feedsRSSEd Stetzer on TwitterTwitterEd Stetzer on FacebookFacebookEd Stetzer on VimeoVimeo

Most Popular Posts

Exchange Logo

Dr. John Sorensen, President of Evangelism Explosion International, a ministry that has trained millions of Christians around the world to share Christ, discusses the state of evangelism, research on evangelism trends, as well as myths and methods of evangelism.

Cast: Ed Stetzer

Read ED Stetzer's Books

See All
Current Issue January/February 2018
January/February
Subscribe|View All

Follow Christianity Today

Christianity Today RSS FeedRSSChristianity Today on TwitterTwitterChristianity Today on FacebookFacebook
Christianity Today
Where Do You Find Safety in a World of Chaos? ...
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2018 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top