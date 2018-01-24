Christians & Immigration [Theology for Life]

theology, podcast

David Iglesias serves as the director of the Wheaton Center for Faith, Politics, and Economics. |

In this episode of Theology for Life, Ed and Lynn discuss immigration and immigration policy with David Iglesias. Iglesias talks about current issues related to immigration and how Christians can engage those biblically.

David Iglesias serves as the director of the Wheaton Center for Faith, Politics, and Economics. He is also an associate professor of politics and law at Wheaton College.

What is Theology for Life? Read more

Follow the podcast on Twitter

Theology for Life is produced by Laurie Nichols

Dr. Lynn Cohick is professor of New Testament at Wheaton College.

Dr. Ed Stetzer holds the Billy Graham Distinguished Chair of Church, Mission, and Evangelism at Wheaton College, is executive director of the Billy Graham Center, and publishes church leadership resources through Mission Group.