Jan 23, 2018
evangelism, podcast

Creating Margins for Conversation [Gospel Life Podcast]

Ed Stetzer
John C. Richards, Jr., managing director of the Billy Graham Center at Wheaton College, talks to us about the importance of making space in our lives to have important conversations. We must allow ourselves to be interrupted if we are to let the Holy Spirit work in our lives and in the lives of others. Evangelism means showing & sharing the love of Jesus with others—even when we don’t feel we have time.

The Gospel Life podcast is produced by Laurie Nichols.

Ed Stetzer holds the Billy Graham Distinguished Chair of Church, Mission, and Evangelism at Wheaton College, is executive director of the Billy Graham Center, and publishes church leadership resources through Mission Group.

Posted:January 23, 2018 at 2:00 pm

