Jan 9, 2018
evangelism, podcast

The Gospel Life Podcast

Ed Stetzer
The Gospel Life Podcast

Persevering in Our Love of Others

Karen Swanson, director of the Institute for Prison Ministries of the Billy Graham Center at Wheaton College, shares how we can persevere when living out the gospel in long-term rolls. What do we do when we don’t see the fruit of our labors or we are mocked for not quitting? What can keep us going? Karen shares how these situations can sometimes reflect the character of God, and open up doors we thought were shut forever.

Caring for the Lonely through Radical Hospitality

Michael Hakmin Lee, research fellow of the Billy Graham Center at Wheaton College, helps us understand the significant problem of loneliness in our world today and how Christians can provide presence and care for many around them. What does the gospel say about the ‘loneliness epidemic’? How can radical hospitality deeply impact those who are lonely today? And how can these moments of connection lead to gospel conversations?

The Gospel Life podcast is produced by Laurie Nichols.

Ed Stetzer holds the Billy Graham Distinguished Chair of Church, Mission, and Evangelism at Wheaton College, is executive director of the Billy Graham Center, and publishes church leadership resources through Mission Group.

Posted:January 9, 2018 at 2:00 pm

The Gospel Life Podcast
