Explore
Jump directly to the content
Home > 2018 > January
Jan 17, 2018
work, new book, priest, identity

One-on-One with Scott Breslin on Embracing Our Priestly Nature at Work

There is innate dignity to every occupation and job a Christian might do. |
Ed Stetzer
One-on-One with Scott Breslin on Embracing Our Priestly Nature at Work
Image: My Name's Axel / Flickr
I am happy to welcome Scott Breslin to The Exchange today. Scott is the CEO of Operation Mercy, an international relief and development organization based in Sweden. He has worked as a project manager and senior training consultant with PwC, Honeywell Corporation, and other organizations in more than 30 countries in Europe, North America, Central Asia, and the Middle East. Scott recently wrote Embracing Our Priestly Nature at Work.

Ed Stetzer: What was the reason for writing Embracing Our Priestly Nature at Work?

Scott Breslin: I wrote the book to help rekindle the notion of the priesthood of all believers in a way that was both theologically sound and practical for ordinary Christians. There are many teachings out there on the theology of work, but very few demonstrate the link between our theology of work and our priestly identity.

Knowing that every follower of Jesus has a God-given priestly mandate adds an important degree of clarity to our role in life and gives innate dignity to every occupation and job a Christian might do. At the core of every follower of Jesus exists a priestly DNA, designed by God to be a prominent part of our self-identity. However, like a slow burning ember, our priestly nature risks remaining obscure and inconsequential unless fanned to life. This book was written to be that fan.

Ed: Why do you feel this book is necessary/critical for the global missions movement right now?

Scott: I believe it will take the whole Church to reach the whole world. It will certainly take much more than missionaries, pastors, and evangelists.

If God’s people don’t embrace their priestly identities in ‘secular’ work places, I cannot imagine a scenario where the peoples of the earth will ever be reached. The job is just too large. We need to remember that the gospel is not simply a message that can be transmitted digitally around the world via electronic media, although that is also important.

In almost all cases, God’s kingdom advances via the presence of human agents (i.e. priests) on the ground. It is a job too big to be delegated to mission organizations alone… there are just too many unreached. The unreached are difficult to access, both physically and relationally. Everyone needs to be involved to get the job done. Everyone will need to embrace their God-given identity if the gospel is to reach all peoples.

This book was written to help fan into life the priestly nature of God’s people that risks remaining obscure and inconsequential to the missional purposes of God. All of God’s people have been called to stand up and embrace their priestly identity.

Ed: Describe some of your experiences that helped shape Embracing Our Priestly Nature at Work?

Scott: I have lived the majority of my life in countries other than my own. To the citizens of my host nations I was a foreigner, a stranger, an outsider looking in. However, in the workplace, even if I carry a different passport from my work colleagues, I was considered an ‘insider’ in relationship to that work community. History (and my personal experience) testify that in almost every instance the gospel spreads best along relational lines, rarely from stranger to stranger.

Yes, we need to represent Jesus to strangers also, but it is complementary to representing him to those within our own relational networks. We don’t do this well. We have obligations to all people, but particularly to those with whom we are in relationship. The workplace is a community within a community and a space where most adults spend the majority of their waking hours. Yet our role in the workplace is typically overlooked and under-discussed by the evangelical church. Let’s change that.

Ed: Where have you seen Christians struggle with this notion?

Scott: Everywhere. Many Christians struggle with the meanings of the word priest. To them, the word contains notions of persons dressed in black, swinging incense, conducting religious ceremonies, and hanging out in church all day. In other words, notions that obscure and taint the core biblical meaning behind our priestly identity.

Christians around the world struggle with the notion that they are indeed priests. And of course they do because it is under-discussed and under-emphasized in almost all churches. But consider what might happen if just 5% of all the Majority World evangelical Christians who are working as migrant/expatriate would truly embrace this notion. There are estimated to be 637,000 evangelical Filipinos, 540,000 evangelical Chinese, and 342,000 evangelical Indians working secular jobs in the Middle East, Indonesia, Central Asia, and other unreached regions.

What would be the impact if just 5% of them embraced their priestly nature? The world would never be the same. A priest has two fundamental responsibilities: first, to represent God to his/her people; second, to represent his/her people to God. I hope this book will play a part in awakening the priestly nature and missional purpose of Christians around the world working secular jobs.

Ed Stetzer holds the Billy Graham Distinguished Chair of Church, Mission, and Evangelism at Wheaton College, is executive director of the Billy Graham Center, and publishes church leadership resources through Mission Group.

Support our work. Subscribe to CT and get one year free.

Related Topics:None
Posted:January 17, 2018 at 7:00 am

Comments

Please read our comment policy before you weigh in, and then feel free to comment on Facebook.

More From This Blog

Sometimes Our First Step in Evangelism Is Not Jumping in with a Gospel Presentation

Sometimes Our First Step in Evangelism Is Not Jumping in with a Gospel Presentation

Start each week with this encouragement to show and share the love of Jesus.
Ed Stetzer
What Persecution Is, and Isn’t, and How to Respond to Open Doors’ 2018 World Watch List

What Persecution Is, and Isn’t, and How to Respond to Open Doors’ 2018 World Watch List

Our misuse of 'persecution' disrespects believers for whom any public reference of their faith could mean death.
Ed Stetzer
Simone Biles, #MeToo, and How Christians Must Respond

Simone Biles, #MeToo, and How Christians Must Respond

This is a problem we all must address.
Ed Stetzer
Billy Graham, Martin Luther King Jr., and Having a Dream

Billy Graham, Martin Luther King Jr., and Having a Dream

Lessons from the life of Dr. King
Ed Stetzer

Follow Ed Stetzer

Ed Stetzer RSS feedsRSSEd Stetzer on TwitterTwitterEd Stetzer on FacebookFacebookEd Stetzer on VimeoVimeo

Most Popular Posts

Exchange Logo

Dr. John Sorensen, President of Evangelism Explosion International, a ministry that has trained millions of Christians around the world to share Christ, discusses the state of evangelism, research on evangelism trends, as well as myths and methods of evangelism.

Cast: Ed Stetzer

Read ED Stetzer's Books

See All
Current Issue January/February 2018
January/February
Subscribe|View All

Follow Christianity Today

Christianity Today RSS FeedRSSChristianity Today on TwitterTwitterChristianity Today on FacebookFacebook
Christianity Today
One-on-One with Scott Breslin on Embracing Our ...
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2018 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top