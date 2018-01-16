Explore
Jan 16, 2018
Sometimes Our First Step in Evangelism Is Not Jumping in with a Gospel Presentation

Ed Stetzer
Sometimes Our First Step in Evangelism Is Not Jumping in with a Gospel Presentation

Kerilee Van Schooten, Church Evangelism Research and Ministries Coordinator at the Billy Graham Center at Wheaton College, talks to us about what it means to simply listen and be present when we enter into certain conversations. It can be difficult to just sit and be with someone in pain, but sometimes, that’s what God calls us to do. After we’ve done that and demonstrated our care and love, God just may open up doors to gospel proclamation.

The Gospel Life podcast is produced by Laurie Nichols.

Ed Stetzer holds the Billy Graham Distinguished Chair of Church, Mission, and Evangelism at Wheaton College, is executive director of the Billy Graham Center, and publishes church leadership resources through Mission Group.

Posted:January 16, 2018 at 2:00 pm

