The Theology for Life Podcast

theology, podcast

In this episode of Theology for Life Ed and Lynn talk to Dr. David Lauber about his works on both the doctrine of sin and the role of patience in the Christian life.

David Lauber (PhD, Princeton Theological Seminary) is associate professor of theology at Wheaton College. He is the author of Barth on the Descent into Hell and the co-editor of several volumes, including Theology Questions Everyone Asks, Trinitarian Theology for the Church, and The Bloomsbury Companion to the Doctrine of Sin.

In this episode of Theology for Life, Ed and Lynn talk to Dr. Rick Richardson about developing a theology of evangelism. What is evangelism, and how is it different than witness or demonstrations of the gospel? Dr. Richardson talks about why we drift from evangelism and what we can do about it.

Rick Richardson is evangelism fellow at the Billy Graham Center, professor of evangelism and leadership at Wheaton College, and director of the MA in Evangelism and Leadership and the MA in Missional Church Movements degrees. Rick consults widely with churches on evangelism and healing and reconciliation for the emerging generation and on contemporary missional churches and missional movements.

What is Theology for Life? Read more

Follow the podcast on Twitter

Theology for Life is produced by Laurie Nichols

Dr. Lynn Cohick is professor of New Testament at Wheaton College.

Dr. Ed Stetzer holds the Billy Graham Distinguished Chair of Church, Mission, and Evangelism at Wheaton College, is executive director of the Billy Graham Center, and publishes church leadership resources through Mission Group.