Jan 12, 2018
theology, podcast

The Theology for Life Podcast

A weekly podcast co-hosted by Drs. Ed Stetzer and Lynn Cohick |
Ed Stetzer
Sin, Patience, and Our Theology

In this episode of Theology for Life Ed and Lynn talk to Dr. David Lauber about his works on both the doctrine of sin and the role of patience in the Christian life.

David Lauber (PhD, Princeton Theological Seminary) is associate professor of theology at Wheaton College. He is the author of Barth on the Descent into Hell and the co-editor of several volumes, including Theology Questions Everyone Asks, Trinitarian Theology for the Church, and The Bloomsbury Companion to the Doctrine of Sin.

The Theology of Evangelism

In this episode of Theology for Life, Ed and Lynn talk to Dr. Rick Richardson about developing a theology of evangelism. What is evangelism, and how is it different than witness or demonstrations of the gospel? Dr. Richardson talks about why we drift from evangelism and what we can do about it.

Rick Richardson is evangelism fellow at the Billy Graham Center, professor of evangelism and leadership at Wheaton College, and director of the MA in Evangelism and Leadership and the MA in Missional Church Movements degrees. Rick consults widely with churches on evangelism and healing and reconciliation for the emerging generation and on contemporary missional churches and missional movements.

What is Theology for Life? Read more.
You can subscribe to Theology for Life on iTunes and Google Play.
Follow the podcast on Twitter.
Theology for Life is produced by Laurie Nichols.

Dr. Lynn Cohick is professor of New Testament at Wheaton College.

Dr. Ed Stetzer holds the Billy Graham Distinguished Chair of Church, Mission, and Evangelism at Wheaton College, is executive director of the Billy Graham Center, and publishes church leadership resources through Mission Group.

Posted:January 12, 2018 at 2:00 pm

