Explore
Jump directly to the content
Home > 2018 > January
Jan 30, 2018
theology, podcast

Understanding Korean-U.S. Relations through a Faith Lens [Theology for Life]

Dr. Kim teaches history at Wheaton College. |
Ed Stetzer
Understanding Korean-U.S. Relations through a Faith Lens [Theology for Life]

Understanding Korean-U.S. Relations through a Faith Lens

In this episode of Theology for Life, Ed and Lynn talk to Dr. Hanmee Kim about North and South Korea—the history and current reality. What does this mean for Christians today? As we look at history, what do nation-states relationships and diplomatic relations teach us about what’s going in our world today? What is the role of our Christian faith in light of today’s realities? How do we respond to the conflict in the Korean Peninsula today?

Dr. Hanmee Kim is Assistant Professor of History at Wheaton College in Wheaton, IL.

What is Theology for Life? Read more.
You can subscribe to Theology for Life on iTunes and Google Play.
Follow the podcast on Twitter.
Theology for Life is produced by Laurie Nichols.

Dr. Lynn Cohick is professor of New Testament at Wheaton College.

Dr. Ed Stetzer holds the Billy Graham Distinguished Chair of Church, Mission, and Evangelism at Wheaton College, is executive director of the Billy Graham Center, and publishes church leadership resources through Mission Group.

Support our work. Subscribe to CT and get one year free.

Related Topics:None
Posted:January 30, 2018 at 2:00 pm

Comments

Please read our comment policy before you weigh in, and then feel free to comment on Facebook.

More From This Blog

Inside Evangelicalism—On Being Black and Tired… Yet Hopeful

Inside Evangelicalism—On Being Black and Tired… Yet Hopeful

The problem of the color line remains.
John C. Richards Jr.
What Is Your Story? (Part 2) [Gospel Life Podcast]

What Is Your Story? (Part 2) [Gospel Life Podcast]

Start each week with this encouragement to show and share the love of Jesus.
Ed Stetzer
“Family Win” and How Our Churches Care for Each Other and the World

“Family Win” and How Our Churches Care for Each Other and the World

If the whole family doesn’t win, no one wins.
Dave Ferguson and Matthew Soerens
Personality Tests—A Waste or a Resource?

Personality Tests—A Waste or a Resource?

Personality tests are helpful tools to understand the gifts and abilities that the Lord has given us.
Ed Stetzer

Follow Ed Stetzer

Ed Stetzer RSS feedsRSSEd Stetzer on TwitterTwitterEd Stetzer on FacebookFacebookEd Stetzer on VimeoVimeo

Most Popular Posts

Exchange Logo

Dr. John Sorensen, President of Evangelism Explosion International, a ministry that has trained millions of Christians around the world to share Christ, discusses the state of evangelism, research on evangelism trends, as well as myths and methods of evangelism.

Cast: Ed Stetzer

Read ED Stetzer's Books

See All
Current Issue January/February 2018
January/February
Subscribe|View All

Follow Christianity Today

Christianity Today RSS FeedRSSChristianity Today on TwitterTwitterChristianity Today on FacebookFacebook
Christianity Today
Understanding Korean-U.S. Relations through a ...
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2018 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top