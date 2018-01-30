Understanding Korean-U.S. Relations through a Faith Lens [Theology for Life]

theology, podcast

In this episode of Theology for Life, Ed and Lynn talk to Dr. Hanmee Kim about North and South Korea—the history and current reality. What does this mean for Christians today? As we look at history, what do nation-states relationships and diplomatic relations teach us about what’s going in our world today? What is the role of our Christian faith in light of today’s realities? How do we respond to the conflict in the Korean Peninsula today?

Dr. Hanmee Kim is Assistant Professor of History at Wheaton College in Wheaton, IL.

Theology for Life is produced by Laurie Nichols

Dr. Lynn Cohick is professor of New Testament at Wheaton College.

Dr. Ed Stetzer holds the Billy Graham Distinguished Chair of Church, Mission, and Evangelism at Wheaton College, is executive director of the Billy Graham Center, and publishes church leadership resources through Mission Group.