What Is Your Story? (Part 2) [Gospel Life Podcast]

evangelism, podcast

Christina Walker, associate director of academic programs for the Billy Graham Center at Wheaton College, continues her thoughts on What Is Your Story? from Podcast 40. Part of evangelism is praying for God to bring the right people into your path who are at a place of openness to the gospel. We must rely on God to lead us to these people. No matter how amazing our stories are, if people aren’t willing to listen and God isn’t working in their lives, our evangelism is pointless. So how do we find that balance of preparation and prayer? Evangelism is a both/and activity. We prepare, and then we release the results to God.

Christina Walker, associate director of academic programs for the Billy Graham Center at Wheaton College, talks about her father-in-law’s passion for planting churches and evangelism. What keeps him excited about it year after year? “Pop” shares that first, we should tell a story. What’s our story? Why does Christ matter to us? Who are we praying for, and what opportunities will we pursue? This strategy may not be revolutionary, but it is effective.

Subscribe to the Gospel Life podcast on iTunes

Ed Stetzer holds the Billy Graham Distinguished Chair of Church, Mission, and Evangelism at Wheaton College, is executive director of the Billy Graham Center, and publishes church leadership resources through Mission Group.