Explore
Jump directly to the content
Home > 2018 > January
Jan 29, 2018
evangelism, podcast

What Is Your Story? (Part 2) [Gospel Life Podcast]

Start each week with this encouragement to show and share the love of Jesus. |
Ed Stetzer
What Is Your Story? (Part 2) [Gospel Life Podcast]

What Is Your Story? (Part 2)

Christina Walker, associate director of academic programs for the Billy Graham Center at Wheaton College, continues her thoughts on What Is Your Story? from Podcast 40. Part of evangelism is praying for God to bring the right people into your path who are at a place of openness to the gospel. We must rely on God to lead us to these people. No matter how amazing our stories are, if people aren’t willing to listen and God isn’t working in their lives, our evangelism is pointless. So how do we find that balance of preparation and prayer? Evangelism is a both/and activity. We prepare, and then we release the results to God.

What Is Your Story? (Part 1)

Christina Walker, associate director of academic programs for the Billy Graham Center at Wheaton College, talks about her father-in-law’s passion for planting churches and evangelism. What keeps him excited about it year after year? “Pop” shares that first, we should tell a story. What’s our story? Why does Christ matter to us? Who are we praying for, and what opportunities will we pursue? This strategy may not be revolutionary, but it is effective.

Subscribe to the Gospel Life podcast on iTunes.
Follow the Billy Graham Center on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Pinterest.
The Gospel Life podcast is produced by Laurie Nichols.

Ed Stetzer holds the Billy Graham Distinguished Chair of Church, Mission, and Evangelism at Wheaton College, is executive director of the Billy Graham Center, and publishes church leadership resources through Mission Group.

Support our work. Subscribe to CT and get one year free.

Related Topics:None
Posted:January 29, 2018 at 2:00 pm

Comments

Please read our comment policy before you weigh in, and then feel free to comment on Facebook.

More From This Blog

“Family Win” and How Our Churches Care for Each Other and the World

“Family Win” and How Our Churches Care for Each Other and the World

If the whole family doesn’t win, no one wins.
Dave Ferguson and Matthew Soerens
Personality Tests—A Waste or a Resource?

Personality Tests—A Waste or a Resource?

Personality tests are helpful tools to understand the gifts and abilities that the Lord has given us.
Ed Stetzer
The Multiplying Leader

The Multiplying Leader

Founder of The Unstuck Group is the third entry in a new series.
Tony Morgan
Christians & Immigration [Theology for Life]

Christians & Immigration [Theology for Life]

David Iglesias serves as the director of the Wheaton Center for Faith, Politics, and Economics.
Ed Stetzer

Follow Ed Stetzer

Ed Stetzer RSS feedsRSSEd Stetzer on TwitterTwitterEd Stetzer on FacebookFacebookEd Stetzer on VimeoVimeo

Most Popular Posts

Exchange Logo

Dr. John Sorensen, President of Evangelism Explosion International, a ministry that has trained millions of Christians around the world to share Christ, discusses the state of evangelism, research on evangelism trends, as well as myths and methods of evangelism.

Cast: Ed Stetzer

Read ED Stetzer's Books

See All
Current Issue January/February 2018
January/February
Subscribe|View All

Follow Christianity Today

Christianity Today RSS FeedRSSChristianity Today on TwitterTwitterChristianity Today on FacebookFacebook
Christianity Today
What Is Your Story? (Part 2) [Gospel Life Podcast]
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2018 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top