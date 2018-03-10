Mar 10, 2018
church signs
Resurrecting the Church Signs
Who says Christians aren't funny? Check out some of these signs. |
Image: Jeremy Writebol
Thanks, @jwritebol!
Thanks, @dirkwmiller!
Thanks, @tombuck!
Please tweet your church signs to @EdStetzer (or email to stetzerblog[@]gmail[.]com).
Ed Stetzer holds the Billy Graham Distinguished Chair of Church, Mission, and Evangelism at Wheaton College, is executive director of the Billy Graham Center, and publishes church leadership resources through Mission Group.
Support our work. Subscribe to CT and get one year free.
Related Topics:
Posted:
More From This Blog
One-on-One with the Authors of Participating in God’s Mission: A Theological Missiology for the Church in America
The church, God's mission, and the challenges of a changing culture
Do You Really Care about Evangelism? If So, You Need To Do More Than Pray
Prayer is the starting point, not the endpoint, of our journey in helping people from darkness to light.
Are You Willing to Go if God Calls You? Thoughts on Our Mission as We Follow Jesus
Mission, ultimately, is at the heart of the gospel.
Doors and Broken Handles: Discerning Where God Wants Us to Go
How do we know when a door is really shut? How hard should we pull?
Comments