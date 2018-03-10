Billy Graham1918-2018
Read CT's Special Coverage of the Evangelist's Life and Legacy »
Jump directly to the content
Home > 2018 > march
Mar 10, 2018
church signs

Resurrecting the Church Signs

Who says Christians aren't funny? Check out some of these signs. |
Ed Stetzer
Resurrecting the Church Signs
Image: Jeremy Writebol
It’s been a while since we ran some church times, but we all love them so it’s time to start them up again! Here’s some Saturday fun for you…

Thanks, @jwritebol!

Thanks, @dirkwmiller!

Thanks, @tombuck!

Please tweet your church signs to @EdStetzer (or email to stetzerblog[@]gmail[.]com).

Ed Stetzer holds the Billy Graham Distinguished Chair of Church, Mission, and Evangelism at Wheaton College, is executive director of the Billy Graham Center, and publishes church leadership resources through Mission Group.

Support our work. Subscribe to CT and get one year free.

Related Topics:None
Posted:march 10, 2018 at 2:00 pm

Comments

Please read our comment policy before you weigh in, and then feel free to comment on Facebook.

More From This Blog

One-on-One with the Authors of Participating in God’s Mission: A Theological Missiology for the Church in America

One-on-One with the Authors of Participating in God’s Mission: A Theological Missiology for the Church in America

The church, God's mission, and the challenges of a changing culture
Ed Stetzer
Do You Really Care about Evangelism? If So, You Need To Do More Than Pray

Do You Really Care about Evangelism? If So, You Need To Do More Than Pray

Prayer is the starting point, not the endpoint, of our journey in helping people from darkness to light.
Ed Stetzer
Are You Willing to Go if God Calls You? Thoughts on Our Mission as We Follow Jesus

Are You Willing to Go if God Calls You? Thoughts on Our Mission as We Follow Jesus

Mission, ultimately, is at the heart of the gospel.
Ed Stetzer
Doors and Broken Handles: Discerning Where God Wants Us to Go

Doors and Broken Handles: Discerning Where God Wants Us to Go

How do we know when a door is really shut? How hard should we pull?
Dave Pederson

Follow Ed Stetzer

Ed Stetzer RSS feedsRSSEd Stetzer on TwitterTwitterEd Stetzer on FacebookFacebookEd Stetzer on VimeoVimeo

Most Popular Posts

Exchange Logo

Dr. John Sorensen, President of Evangelism Explosion International, a ministry that has trained millions of Christians around the world to share Christ, discusses the state of evangelism, research on evangelism trends, as well as myths and methods of evangelism.

Cast: Ed Stetzer

Read ED Stetzer's Books

See All
Current Issue March 2018
March
Subscribe|View All

Follow Christianity Today

Christianity Today RSS FeedRSSChristianity Today on TwitterTwitterChristianity Today on FacebookFacebook
Christianity Today
Resurrecting the Church Signs
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2018 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top