Spiritual Formation in Emerging Adulthood [Theology for Life Podcast]

Dr. David Setran is Price-LeBar Chair of Christian Formation & Ministry at Wheaton College in Wheaton, IL. |

Spiritual Formation in Emerging Adulthood

In this episode of Theology for Life, Ed and Lynn discuss with Dr. David Setran about this generation of emerging adults and how they view life and spirituality, and what this means for Christianity.

Dr. Lynn Cohick is professor of New Testament at Wheaton College.

Dr. Ed Stetzer holds the Billy Graham Distinguished Chair of Church, Mission, and Evangelism at Wheaton College, is executive director of the Billy Graham Center, and publishes church leadership resources through Mission Group.