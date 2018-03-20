What Does Community Have to Do with Our Evangelism, Anyways? [Gospel Life Podcast]

evangelism

What Does Community Have to Do with Our Evangelism, Anyways?

Daniel Yang, Director of the Send Institute for Church Planting at the Billy Graham Center at Wheaton College, talks about our first impression of evangelism and the mission of the local church. We are to naturally invite friends to learn about Jesus and to admit when we fall short in our walk of faith. We are to be in authentic community with others so that even if we falter, people will still see the light of Christ in us.

