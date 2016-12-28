CT’s Top 10 Election Articles of 2016

Here's our political news, analysis, and opinions that readers read most.

Here are the Election 2016 stories that CT readers read most:

10. The Theology of Ted Cruz

Questions raised by the candidate’s God-and-country vision.

9. Sho Baraka: Why I Can’t Vote for Either Trump or Clinton

Both candidates fail to address the heart concerns of black evangelicals like me.

8. Why Donald Trump Threatens to Trump the Gospel

There is something more important than our views of the controversial candidate.

7. James Dobson: Why I Am Voting for Donald Trump

The founder and president of Family Talk explains why his decision centers on the future of the Supreme Court.

6. Trump Won. Here's How 20 Evangelical Leaders Feel.

Pastors, authors, and others weigh in on 2016 election.

5. Who’s Who of Trump’s ‘Tremendous’ Faith Advisers

The Republican candidate finally names his campaign’s evangelical connections.

4. The Theology of Donald Trump

Four words that reveal what his followers really believe.

3. Should Christians Vote for the Lesser of Two Evils?

Even at the ballot box, morality is not relative.

2. Speak Truth to Trump

Evangelicals, of all people, should not be silent about Donald Trump's blatant immorality.

1. Why Max Lucado Broke His Political Silence for Trump

In the face of a candidate’s antics, ‘America’s Pastor’ speaks out.

