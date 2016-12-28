Support Beautiful Orthodoxy. What the world—and the church—needs now. Give a year-end gift today! »

CT’s Top 10 Election Articles of 2016

Here's our political news, analysis, and opinions that readers read most.
CT Editors
[ posted 12/27/2016 10:15AM ]
Here are the Election 2016 stories that CT readers read most:

10. The Theology of Ted Cruz
Questions raised by the candidate’s God-and-country vision.

9. Sho Baraka: Why I Can’t Vote for Either Trump or Clinton
Both candidates fail to address the heart concerns of black evangelicals like me.

8. Why Donald Trump Threatens to Trump the Gospel
There is something more important than our views of the controversial candidate.

7. James Dobson: Why I Am Voting for Donald Trump
The founder and president of Family Talk explains why his decision centers on the future of the Supreme Court.

6. Trump Won. Here's How 20 Evangelical Leaders Feel.
Pastors, authors, and others weigh in on 2016 election.

5. Who’s Who of Trump’s ‘Tremendous’ Faith Advisers
The Republican candidate finally names his campaign’s evangelical connections.

4. The Theology of Donald Trump
Four words that reveal what his followers really believe.

3. Should Christians Vote for the Lesser of Two Evils?
Even at the ballot box, morality is not relative.

2. Speak Truth to Trump
Evangelicals, of all people, should not be silent about Donald Trump's blatant immorality.

1. Why Max Lucado Broke His Political Silence for Trump
In the face of a candidate’s antics, ‘America’s Pastor’ speaks out.

CT has also compiled the most-read news blogs, cover stories, and personal testimonies of 2016, as well as the top 10 discoveries of biblical archaeology.

