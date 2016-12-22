Jump directly to the content

Christianity Today

Jump directly to the content
Home > Archives > 2016 > December
International; Research

Pray for Aleppo? Survey Says Fewer Christians Pray for Refugees

World Vision president sees ‘America’s heart closing’ to Syria and Iraq.
Kate Shellnutt
[ posted 12/22/2016 09:15AM ]
Pray for Aleppo? Survey Says Fewer Christians Pray for RefugeesAssyro-Chaldéen / Facebook

As thousands continue to evacuate Aleppo—once Syria’s most populous city and home to one of the largest Christian communities in the Middle East—American support for refugees is dwindling.

American Christians are less responsive to the Syrian crisis than they were a year ago, according to a World Vision survey conducted by Ipsos Public Affairs.

Fewer “committed Christians” said they had taken action on behalf of refugees in the past two years. In 2016, 38 percent said they had been involved, down from 44 percent the year before. The number of committed Christians praying for Syrian refugees dropped by more than a third this year, down to 19 percent.

“It’s disappointing to see America’s heart closing to refugees. This is not the compassionate and generous nation I know we truly are,” said Richard Stearns, president of World Vision, which launched a Christmas solidarity campaign called #Candle4Syria. “And it’s shocking that Christians, who are held to a higher standard by our Lord, are praying even less for refugees.”

Americans have become slightly more willing to share news about refugees on social media (14%) and to donate to aid groups (11%) than last year, World Vision reported.

An estimated 25,000 Syrians have fled eastern Aleppo since a ceasefire between government and rebel groups began last week. The evacuations are expected to conclude as early as yesterday.

The Economist parses how the Christian population in Aleppo—“the location of some venerable Christian churches, going back to the faith's earliest years”—now finds itself in a precarious position amid the violence. Most churches still functioning in the city are in the western, government-controlled side. On Wednesday, a bomb exploded at a Christmas tree lighting in western Aleppo, where Christian leaders and government officials were reportedly gathered.

Syria’s population has scattered as a result of a civil war that began in 2011; 6.1 million Syrians remain displaced within their country, and 4.8 million have left as refugees. Half of those are children. Over the past year, the United States accepted more than 10,000 refugees from Syria.

Still, white Christians are less likely than Americans overall to see the refugee crisis as a moral issue. According to a Pew Research Center survey conducted before the election, about two-thirds of white evangelicals (67%) and mainline Protestants (65%) believe that America does not have a moral responsibility to accept Syrian refugees. Overall, 40 percent of American voters agreed. (Pew provided exclusive breakouts to CT; the survey did not contain enough data to separate out black Protestants.)

A survey released in January from LifeWay Research indicated that, despite broad support for the idea of helping refugees, many American churches had concerns:

About half of Baptist (56%) and Pentecostal (50%) pastors say there’s a sense of fear in their church about refugees coming to the United States. So do a third of Lutheran pastors (33%) and about 3 in 10 Presbyterian pastors (29%).

White pastors (46%) are most likely to say their congregations are fearful of refugees than pastors of other ethnicities (33%). They are also more likely to have discussed the Syrian refugee crisis from the pulpit (37%) than other pastors.

This year, CT reported from neighboring Lebanon on the influx of Syrian refugees, as well as from Iraq and Greece, in order to learn from Christians working on the frontlines of the refugee crisis. Listen to the CT Podcast episode discussing Syrian Christians coming to the United States.

Support our work. Subscribe to CT and get one year free.
Related Topics:Refugees; Surveys; Syria; World Vision
Posted:December 22, 2016 at 9:15AM
Gleanings aggregates what others are reporting. Learn more.
Recent Posts
CT’s Top 10 Most-Read Christmas Stories
Here are the Christmas articles that readers love most, year after year.
CT Editors
International; Religious Freedom
Free Pastor Andrew: Christians Rally for Missionary Jailed in Turkey
American pastor caught up in terrorism sweep by Muslim-majority country he served for more than 20 years.
Kate Shellnutt
International; Religious Freedom
School Christmas Carols Banned in Santa’s Homeland
Turkish government labeled a Grinch for putting students’ holiday traditions on hold.
World Watch Monitor World Watch Monitor
International; Religious Freedom
Congrats, Frank Wolf: Obama Approves Expansion of International Religious Freedom Act
IRFA modernization gives State Department new tools to protect Christians (and others) persecuted by ISIS.
Tom Strode - Baptist Press Tom Strode - Baptist Press

Most-Read Gleanings

Current Issue December 2016
December
Subscribe|View All
Christianity Today
Pray for Aleppo? Survey Says Fewer Christians Pray for Refugees
Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.