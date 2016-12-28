The Top 10 Testimonies of 2016

Here are the Christian conversion stories that CT readers shared most.

CT devotes a premium slot in our print magazine—the back page—to a compelling story of Christian conversion. Dozens have shared their tales of how God brought them to himself.

In case you missed any, here are CT’s 2016 testimonies, ranked in order of which ones online readers read most.

10. Joanna Reed Shelton: My Missionary Great-Grandfather Led Me to Christ

But only after I went to Japan in search of his life story.

Athena Lonsdale

9. Marcus Doe: Why I Forgave the Man I Once Plotted to Kill

Revenge fantasies were darkening my heart before I trusted in Jesus.

Willie Petersen

8. Gavin Peacock: Professional Soccer Was My God

My sense of well-being depended entirely on my on-field performance.

Anna Michalska

7. Virginia Prodan​: I Found the Gospel in Communist Romania

And then I shared it with the man the government sent to kill me.

Shane Kislack

6. Francine Rivers: I Was Addicted to Romance Novels

Then God asked me to start writing them, for his glory.

Elaina Burdo / Courtesy of Tyndale

​5. Andrew Klavan: How a Man of the Coasts and Cities Found Christ

My story of ditching hypocritical religion and secular hedonism for the joys of true discipleship.

Zachary Bako

4. Jonathan R. Bailey: When Altar Calls Don't Work

How many times did I need to get saved before truly loving God?

Justin Clemons

3. Mitali Perkins: When God Writes Your Life Story

Even while I was raised far from Christian faith, God revealed himself through classic children's books.

Jeff Singer

2. Kathie Lee Gifford: How Billy Graham Led Me to Christ

My Christian faith got me to and through Hollywood.

Courtesy of NBC

1. Nicole Cliffe: How God Messed Up My Happy Atheist Life

I had no untapped, unanswered yearnings. All was well in the state of Denmark. And then it wasn’t.

Chad Kirkland

CT has also compiled the most-read news blogs, politics stories, and cover stories of 2016, as well as the top 10 discoveries of biblical archaeology.

