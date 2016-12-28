The Top 10 Testimonies of 2016
CT devotes a premium slot in our print magazine—the back page—to a compelling story of Christian conversion. Dozens have shared their tales of how God brought them to himself.
In case you missed any, here are CT’s 2016 testimonies, ranked in order of which ones online readers read most.
10. Joanna Reed Shelton: My Missionary Great-Grandfather Led Me to Christ
But only after I went to Japan in search of his life story.
9. Marcus Doe: Why I Forgave the Man I Once Plotted to Kill
Revenge fantasies were darkening my heart before I trusted in Jesus.
8. Gavin Peacock: Professional Soccer Was My God
My sense of well-being depended entirely on my on-field performance.
7. Virginia Prodan: I Found the Gospel in Communist Romania
And then I shared it with the man the government sent to kill me.
6. Francine Rivers: I Was Addicted to Romance Novels
Then God asked me to start writing them, for his glory.
5. Andrew Klavan: How a Man of the Coasts and Cities Found Christ
My story of ditching hypocritical religion and secular hedonism for the joys of true discipleship.
4. Jonathan R. Bailey: When Altar Calls Don't Work
How many times did I need to get saved before truly loving God?
3. Mitali Perkins: When God Writes Your Life Story
Even while I was raised far from Christian faith, God revealed himself through classic children's books.
2. Kathie Lee Gifford: How Billy Graham Led Me to Christ
My Christian faith got me to and through Hollywood.
1. Nicole Cliffe: How God Messed Up My Happy Atheist Life
I had no untapped, unanswered yearnings. All was well in the state of Denmark. And then it wasn’t.
