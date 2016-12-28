Support Beautiful Orthodoxy. What the world—and the church—needs now. Give a year-end gift today! »

The Top 20 CT News Blogs of 2016

Lecrae joins Beyoncé, Iran frees Saeed Abedini, and LifeWay drops Jen Hatmaker.
CT Editors
[ posted 12/27/2016 11:00AM ]
Here are CT’s most-read news blogs that kept readers clicking this past year:

20. Lecrae Makes a Major Career Move to Join Beyoncé, Adele, Pharrell
Evangelicals’ favorite rapper signs with one of America's most popular music labels.

Reach Records

19. Only One-Third of Pastors Share 'Left Behind' End Times Theology
Here's how 1,000 Protestant clergy disagree on the rapture, the Antichrist, and other points of eschatology.

Waiting for the Word / Flickr

18. Terrorists Kill Seven Missionaries in Burkina Faso
After freeing one of two Australian missionaries, African al-Qaeda reveals it kidnapped Swiss missionary also.

Mike Riddering
Facebook

Mike Riddering

17. Methodists Won’t Vote on Gay Marriage This Year After All
With a narrow vote to pass same-sex questions to committee, Methodists band-aid over rumors of split.

Bishops and deacons surround the communion table during opening worship for the 2016 United Methodist General Conference in Portland, Ore., on May 10.
Photo by Paul Jeffrey, United Methodist News Service

Bishops and deacons surround the communion table during opening worship for the 2016 United Methodist General Conference in Portland, Ore., on May 10.

16. Died: Gary Smalley, Author Who Helped Christians Make Love Last Forever
Speaker was one of Focus on the Family's favorite experts on marriage and relationships.

Courtesy of Focus on the Family

15. How Perry Noble's Alcohol Firing by NewSpring Compares to Other Churches
Stats suggest a substantial number of pastors struggle with addiction, but are split on what to do about it.

Perry Noble
NewSpring Church

Perry Noble

14. More Women Sue Bill Gothard and IBLP, Alleging Sexual Abuse
Amended lawsuit increases severity of allegations. IBLP welcomes the court process.

Facebook

13. California Lawmaker Drops Controversial Proposal to Regulate Religious Colleges
SB 1146 won't be the religious liberty threat many Christians feared.

Jim Bowen / Flickr

12. Here’s What Evangelical Experts on Missions and Muslims Think of Wheaton's ‘Same God’ Debate
Special journal looks at whether Muslims and Christians worship the same God, why it matters, and better questions to ask.

MaryLB / iStock

11. The First Country to Officially Defend Christians Persecuted by ISIS
Hungary has drawn criticism for favoring Christian over Muslim refugees from Syria and Iraq.

Parliament in Budapest
Laurent Bartkowski / Flickr

Parliament in Budapest

10. Wheaton College, Larycia Hawkins to ‘Part Ways’
Provost says he asked tenured professor for forgiveness, withdrew termination process.

Larycia Hawkins addresses a Jan. 6 press conference.
M. Spencer Green / Associated Press

Larycia Hawkins addresses a Jan. 6 press conference.

9. Evangelical Voters and the 2016 Election
As in every election year, CT’s politics coverage drew heavy readership. These five blogs captured the complexity of the (not just white) evangelical vote:

Trump, Clinton, or Neither: How Evangelicals Are Expected to Vote

Dobson Endorses Trump, While Evangelical Leaders Advise Voting for Lesser Evil

Why Trump Tape Caused Only One Evangelical Leader to Abandon Him

Latest Survey: Most Evangelicals Are Not Voting Trump

Trump Elected President, Thanks to 4 in 5 White Evangelicals

8. Iran Frees Pastor Saeed Abedini After Three Years in Prison
Idaho pastor part of prisoner swap on Religious Freedom Day amid wife's Daniel-inspired fast.

ACLJ

7. What to Give Up for Lent 2016? Consider Twitter's Top Ideas
Here's the final tally of the top 100 choices of 2016, plus charts on how Lenten abstinence has changed over time.

Dick Thomas Johnson, Pabak Sarkar, KT King, Joshua Rappeneker / Flickr

6. Died: Tim LaHaye, Author Who 'Left Behind' a Long Legacy
Jerry B. Jenkins: 'Thrilled as I am that he is where he has always wanted to be, his departure leaves a void in my soul.'

Tim LaHaye

5. Died: Jan Crouch, Cofounder of Trinity Broadcasting Network
The 78-year-old started the world’s largest religious cable network with her husband.

Oral Roberts and Jan Crouch
Trinity Broadcasting Network

Oral Roberts and Jan Crouch

4. Tullian Tchividjian Confesses Second Affair Concealed by Two Coral Ridge Elders
Tchividjian prays his story will 'serve as a warning' on sin, while Florida ministry leaders who tried to help reflect on what they’d do differently.

See also: Tullian Tchividjian Fired by Church, Liberate Board Members Quit

Jimmy Baikovicius/Flickr and Tullian Tchividjian/Facebook

3. LifeWay Stops Selling Jen Hatmaker Books over LGBT Beliefs
Hatmaker says she doesn't need to defend her decision.

Jen Hatmaker

​2. Darrin Patrick Removed from Acts 29 Megachurch for ‘Historical Pattern of Sin’
Investigation by The Journey found ‘pastoral misconduct’ in several areas of his life.

Southeastern Seminary / Flickr

1. Russia's Newest Law: No Evangelizing Outside of Church
Putin signs new restrictions that limit where and how Christians share the gospel.

See also: Russia's Ban on Evangelism Is Now in Effect

The State Duma building in Moscow
Bernt Rostad / Flickr

The State Duma building in Moscow

CT has also compiled the most-read politics stories, cover stories, and personal testimonies of 2016, as well as the top 10 discoveries of biblical archaeology.

For comparison:

Top stories of 2015: The 50 countries where it's most difficult to be a Christian, 'The Boy from Heaven' retracts his story, Elisabeth Elliot passes through gates of splendor, and more.

Top stories of 2014: Mark Driscoll resigns from Mars Hill, $600,000 is stolen from Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church offering, and the Academy disqualifies Joni Eareckson Tada's Oscar-nominated song.

Top stories of 2013: Focus on the Family interviews Bono, Jon Acuff resigns from his "dream job" with Dave Ramsey, and "wrath of God" lyrics keep a popular worship song out of 10,000-plus churches.

Top stories of 2012: T.D. Jakes embraces the doctrine of the Trinity, Joseph Kony trends on Twitter, and scientists wish people would stop calling Higgs boson the "God particle."

Top stories of 2009: Ray Boltz comes out, Matt Chandler reveals a mass on his frontal lobe, and translators announce the end of the TNIV.

Top stories of 2008: An Anglican diocese threatens to suspend J.I. Packer, Donald Miller gives the benediction at the Democratic National Convention, and the faith of 12 Beijing Olympians is highlighted.

