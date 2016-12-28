The Top 20 CT News Blogs of 2016
Here are CT’s most-read news blogs that kept readers clicking this past year:
20. Lecrae Makes a Major Career Move to Join Beyoncé, Adele, Pharrell
Evangelicals’ favorite rapper signs with one of America's most popular music labels.
19. Only One-Third of Pastors Share 'Left Behind' End Times Theology
Here's how 1,000 Protestant clergy disagree on the rapture, the Antichrist, and other points of eschatology.
18. Terrorists Kill Seven Missionaries in Burkina Faso
After freeing one of two Australian missionaries, African al-Qaeda reveals it kidnapped Swiss missionary also.
17. Methodists Won’t Vote on Gay Marriage This Year After All
With a narrow vote to pass same-sex questions to committee, Methodists band-aid over rumors of split.
16. Died: Gary Smalley, Author Who Helped Christians Make Love Last Forever
Speaker was one of Focus on the Family's favorite experts on marriage and relationships.
15. How Perry Noble's Alcohol Firing by NewSpring Compares to Other Churches
Stats suggest a substantial number of pastors struggle with addiction, but are split on what to do about it.
14. More Women Sue Bill Gothard and IBLP, Alleging Sexual Abuse
Amended lawsuit increases severity of allegations. IBLP welcomes the court process.
13. California Lawmaker Drops Controversial Proposal to Regulate Religious Colleges
SB 1146 won't be the religious liberty threat many Christians feared.
12. Here’s What Evangelical Experts on Missions and Muslims Think of Wheaton's ‘Same God’ Debate
Special journal looks at whether Muslims and Christians worship the same God, why it matters, and better questions to ask.
11. The First Country to Officially Defend Christians Persecuted by ISIS
Hungary has drawn criticism for favoring Christian over Muslim refugees from Syria and Iraq.
10. Wheaton College, Larycia Hawkins to ‘Part Ways’
Provost says he asked tenured professor for forgiveness, withdrew termination process.
9. Evangelical Voters and the 2016 Election
As in every election year, CT’s politics coverage drew heavy readership. These five blogs captured the complexity of the (not just white) evangelical vote:
Trump, Clinton, or Neither: How Evangelicals Are Expected to Vote
Dobson Endorses Trump, While Evangelical Leaders Advise Voting for Lesser Evil
Why Trump Tape Caused Only One Evangelical Leader to Abandon Him
Latest Survey: Most Evangelicals Are Not Voting Trump
Trump Elected President, Thanks to 4 in 5 White Evangelicals
8. Iran Frees Pastor Saeed Abedini After Three Years in Prison
Idaho pastor part of prisoner swap on Religious Freedom Day amid wife's Daniel-inspired fast.
7. What to Give Up for Lent 2016? Consider Twitter's Top Ideas
Here's the final tally of the top 100 choices of 2016, plus charts on how Lenten abstinence has changed over time.
6. Died: Tim LaHaye, Author Who 'Left Behind' a Long Legacy
Jerry B. Jenkins: 'Thrilled as I am that he is where he has always wanted to be, his departure leaves a void in my soul.'
5. Died: Jan Crouch, Cofounder of Trinity Broadcasting Network
The 78-year-old started the world’s largest religious cable network with her husband.
4. Tullian Tchividjian Confesses Second Affair Concealed by Two Coral Ridge Elders
Tchividjian prays his story will 'serve as a warning' on sin, while Florida ministry leaders who tried to help reflect on what they’d do differently.
See also: Tullian Tchividjian Fired by Church, Liberate Board Members Quit
3. LifeWay Stops Selling Jen Hatmaker Books over LGBT Beliefs
Hatmaker says she doesn't need to defend her decision.
2. Darrin Patrick Removed from Acts 29 Megachurch for ‘Historical Pattern of Sin’
Investigation by The Journey found ‘pastoral misconduct’ in several areas of his life.
1. Russia's Newest Law: No Evangelizing Outside of Church
Putin signs new restrictions that limit where and how Christians share the gospel.
See also: Russia's Ban on Evangelism Is Now in Effect
