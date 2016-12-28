The Top 20 CT News Blogs of 2016

Here are CT’s most-read news blogs that kept readers clicking this past year:

20. Lecrae Makes a Major Career Move to Join Beyoncé, Adele, Pharrell

Evangelicals’ favorite rapper signs with one of America's most popular music labels.

Reach Records

19. Only One-Third of Pastors Share 'Left Behind' End Times Theology

Here's how 1,000 Protestant clergy disagree on the rapture, the Antichrist, and other points of eschatology.

Waiting for the Word / Flickr

18. Terrorists Kill Seven Missionaries in Burkina Faso

After freeing one of two Australian missionaries, African al-Qaeda reveals it kidnapped Swiss missionary also.

Facebook

17. Methodists Won’t Vote on Gay Marriage This Year After All

With a narrow vote to pass same-sex questions to committee, Methodists band-aid over rumors of split.

16. Died: Gary Smalley, Author Who Helped Christians Make Love Last Forever

Speaker was one of Focus on the Family's favorite experts on marriage and relationships.

Courtesy of Focus on the Family

15. How Perry Noble's Alcohol Firing by NewSpring Compares to Other Churches

Stats suggest a substantial number of pastors struggle with addiction, but are split on what to do about it.

NewSpring Church

14. More Women Sue Bill Gothard and IBLP, Alleging Sexual Abuse

Amended lawsuit increases severity of allegations. IBLP welcomes the court process.

Facebook

13. California Lawmaker Drops Controversial Proposal to Regulate Religious Colleges

SB 1146 won't be the religious liberty threat many Christians feared.

12. Here’s What Evangelical Experts on Missions and Muslims Think of Wheaton's ‘Same God’ Debate

Special journal looks at whether Muslims and Christians worship the same God, why it matters, and better questions to ask.

MaryLB / iStock

11. The First Country to Officially Defend Christians Persecuted by ISIS

Hungary has drawn criticism for favoring Christian over Muslim refugees from Syria and Iraq.

10. Wheaton College, Larycia Hawkins to ‘Part Ways’

Provost says he asked tenured professor for forgiveness, withdrew termination process.

M. Spencer Green / Associated Press

9. Evangelical Voters and the 2016 Election

As in every election year, CT’s politics coverage drew heavy readership. These five blogs captured the complexity of the (not just white) evangelical vote:

Trump, Clinton, or Neither: How Evangelicals Are Expected to Vote

Dobson Endorses Trump, While Evangelical Leaders Advise Voting for Lesser Evil

Why Trump Tape Caused Only One Evangelical Leader to Abandon Him

Latest Survey: Most Evangelicals Are Not Voting Trump

Trump Elected President, Thanks to 4 in 5 White Evangelicals

8. Iran Frees Pastor Saeed Abedini After Three Years in Prison

Idaho pastor part of prisoner swap on Religious Freedom Day amid wife's Daniel-inspired fast.

ACLJ

7. What to Give Up for Lent 2016? Consider Twitter's Top Ideas

Here's the final tally of the top 100 choices of 2016, plus charts on how Lenten abstinence has changed over time.

Dick Thomas Johnson, Pabak Sarkar, KT King, Joshua Rappeneker / Flickr

6. Died: Tim LaHaye, Author Who 'Left Behind' a Long Legacy

Jerry B. Jenkins: 'Thrilled as I am that he is where he has always wanted to be, his departure leaves a void in my soul.'

Tim LaHaye

5. Died: Jan Crouch, Cofounder of Trinity Broadcasting Network

The 78-year-old started the world’s largest religious cable network with her husband.

4. Tullian Tchividjian Confesses Second Affair Concealed by Two Coral Ridge Elders

Tchividjian prays his story will 'serve as a warning' on sin, while Florida ministry leaders who tried to help reflect on what they’d do differently.

See also: Tullian Tchividjian Fired by Church, Liberate Board Members Quit

Jimmy Baikovicius/Flickr and Tullian Tchividjian/Facebook

3. LifeWay Stops Selling Jen Hatmaker Books over LGBT Beliefs

Hatmaker says she doesn't need to defend her decision.

Jen Hatmaker

​2. Darrin Patrick Removed from Acts 29 Megachurch for ‘Historical Pattern of Sin’

Investigation by The Journey found ‘pastoral misconduct’ in several areas of his life.

Southeastern Seminary / Flickr

1. Russia's Newest Law: No Evangelizing Outside of Church

Putin signs new restrictions that limit where and how Christians share the gospel.

See also: Russia's Ban on Evangelism Is Now in Effect

CT has also compiled the most-read politics stories, cover stories, and personal testimonies of 2016, as well as the top 10 discoveries of biblical archaeology.

For comparison: