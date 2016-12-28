Here’s Who Will Pray at Trump’s Inauguration

Evangelical leaders Franklin Graham and Samuel Rodriguez will take the stage alongside Donald Trump at his presidential inauguration next month.

The pair are among a half dozen clergy who will participate in the Trump administration’s kickoff in Washington, according to a lineup first obtained by The Washington Post.

Trump’s spiritual advisor Paula White, the Florida televangelist credited with his rumored recent Christian conversion, will also speak, as will a Detroit prosperity preacher, Wayne T. Jackson.

Graham, son of evangelist Billy Graham and president of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, recently defended God’s role in securing Trump’s victory in November, and appeared alongside the president-elect during Trump’s “thank you” tour this month. Graham did not endorse Trump, but held prayer rallies in all 50 states leading up to the election.

He previously prayed at George W. Bush’s inauguration in 2001. Billy Graham prayed at inaugurations for Richard Nixon (in 1969), George H. W. Bush (in 1989), and Bill Clinton (in 1993 and 1997), The Charlotte Observer reported.

Rodriguez, president of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference (NHCLC) and a Christianity Today board member, displayed some wariness over Trump’s proposals during the campaign. But he has partnered with the Trump transition team to address immigration policy, particularly the status of children of undocumented immigrants. His colleague, NHCLC vice president Tony Suarez, served as a faith advisor for Trump’s campaign.

Rodriguez is slated to offer a reading and invocation, as is White. Graham is slated to offer a reading and benediction, as is Jackson.

Inauguration lineups tend to bring controversy along with them, as CT examined after the last one.

As Franklin Graham told CT following the lawsuit that resulted from his 2001 inauguration prayer, “Any time you take a stand for Christ, it's going to be controversial.” (Graham asked Americans to “acknowledge You alone as our Lord, our Savior and our Redeemer,” and said, “We pray this in the name of the Father, and of the Son, the Lord Jesus Christ, and of the Holy Spirit.”)

Saddleback Church pastor Rick Warren prayed Barack Obama into office in 2009, after receiving harsh criticism from both LGBT advocates and evangelicals who opposed Obama. [Note: Polls showed that most Americans supported the choice, and Warren stood his ground and delivered a prayer (complete text) that managed to invoke Jesus' name in 4 languages (CT offered 18 more).]

The Obama-Warren controversy was one of CT's top 10 theology stories of 2009. (CT interviewed Joel Hunter and Franklin Graham for reactions, as well as rounded up reactions from Charles Colson, Mark Driscoll, John Piper, and others.)

The LGBT issue came up again during Obama’s 2013 inauguration. He tapped Atlanta megachurch pastor Louis Giglio to give the benediction (based on Passion’s efforts against human trafficking), but Giglio resigned before the event due to scrutiny over a sermon he preached calling homosexuality a sin.

That year, fellow Atlanta pastor Andy Stanley had to explain his inauguration day remarks after calling Obama the “pastor in chief.”

Christian History reviewed some of the rituals that traditionally accompany the inauguration, such as pledging “so help me God” or taking the oath of office on a Bible.

The most popular verse chosen by presidents as they take their oath is 2 Chronicles 7:14, which was the No. 1 Bible verse searched online following Trump’s election. (The verse reads: “If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and will heal their land.”)

Rabbi Marvin Hier will be the first Jewish clergy to speak at a presidential inauguration in more than three decades, since Ronald Reagan’s second inauguration in 1985. Catholic Cardinal Timothy Dolan, who has criticized Trump’s immigration stance, will also speak.

White is the only pastor from Trump’s group of evangelical faith advisors scheduled to speak at the inauguration. The Mormon Tabernacle choir is slated to perform.

Trump has downplayed the celebrity factor in his confirmed guest list. So far, Jimmy Carter is the only former president expected to attend.

In 2013, CT editorialized on what the Obama-Giglio controversy revealed about the troubled state of Christian preaching.