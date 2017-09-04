ISIS Church Bombings Kill Dozens at Palm Sunday Services in Egypt

Attacks disrupt start of Holy Week at Nile Delta church and Alexandria cathedral where Coptic pope was celebrating Mass.

ISIS has claimed responsibility for attacks at two Coptic Orthodox churches in Egypt’s Nile Delta that killed dozens of worshipers and injured about 100 more during Palm Sunday services.

Reuters reports more details on the bombing in Tanta at St. George Church, which killed at least 27 and injured 78. CNN reports more details (as does Reuters) on the Alexandria bombing at St. Mark’s Cathedral, which killed at least 16 and injured 41.

Pope Tawadros II was attending the service at the Alexandria cathedral, which serves as his historical seat. But the patriarch was unharmed by the suicide bomber who was stopped at the church entrance, reports AsiaNews.

The attacks come shortly after about 100 Christian families fled their homes in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula amid a string of murders and threats by Islamist extremists.

Pope Francis, who is scheduled to visit Egypt later this month, condemned the attack and prayed that God would “convert the hearts of those who spread terror, violence and death, and also the hearts of those who make, and traffic in, weapons,” reports the Associated Press.

The church bombings are the deadliest since a December attack at a chapel of the flagship St. Mark’s Coptic cathedral in Cairo killed dozens on the Prophet Muhammad’s birthday. That attack, also claimed by ISIS, on the spiritual center of Egypt’s Orthodox church was the deadliest modern terrorism against Egyptian Christians until today’s attacks.

The previous deadliest attack also took place in Alexandria. In 2011, a New Year’s Eve attack at the Mediterranean coastal city’s Church of Two Saints killed 23 worshipers.

