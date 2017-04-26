Jump directly to the content
Home > Archives > 2017 > April
International; Religious Freedom

For the First Time, Russia Ranked Among Worst Violators of Religious Freedom

USCIRF annual report expands countries of particular concern.
Kate Shellnutt
[ posted 4/26/2017 10:44AM ]
For the First Time, Russia Ranked Among Worst Violators of Religious Freedom Image: Chany Crystal / Flickr

Russia’s ongoing crackdown on religious minorities, foreign missionaries, and evangelists has earned it a spot among the worst countries in the world for religious freedom.

The US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), which flags religious freedom violators for the State Department, listed the former Soviet state among six new Tier 1 “countries of particular concern” (CPC) in its latest annual report, released Wednesday.

It is the first time in the commission’s almost 20-year history that Russia has made the list. A total of 16 countries currently hold the CPC designation, and another dozen are being reviewed as Tier 2.

Russia is the only country whose repression of religious freedom has intensified and expanded since USCIRF began monitoring it, officials said. The report dedicated seven pages to its problematic policies, from the “persecution of religious minorities in the occupied areas of Crimea and Donbas” to recent moves against non-Orthodox Christians in its heartland.

Last week, Russia’s Supreme Court officially banned Jehovah’s Witnesses nationwide after several years of blacklisting their materials and shutting down regional centers.

“The Jehovah’s Witnesses’ right to religious freedom is being eliminated through a flawed application of this law,” which labels the pacifist organization an extremist group, said Thomas Reese, USCIRF chair and a Catholic priest. The commission recommended the US government urge Russia to amend the law to add criteria preventing it from being used against peaceful groups.

Additionally, the commission wants to see more pressure put on Russian officials over repressive application of other laws, including its “foreign agents” law—which restricts missionary activity—and a 2016 anti-evangelism regulation (known as the “Yarovaya law”)—which keeps non-Orthodox Russians from sharing their faith outside official church buildings.

Russian evangelicals, who make up less than 1 percent of the population, continue to push back against the restrictions, which have resulted in arrests, fines, and confiscated materials for Protestants found guilty. They have risked punishment to continue to spread the gospel.

“They say, ‘If it will come to it, it’s not going to stop us from worshiping and sharing our faith,’” Sergey Rakhuba, president of Mission Eurasia and a former Moscow church planter, told CT last year. “The Great Commission isn’t just for a time of freedom.”

The USCIRF report states that religious freedom violations are getting more common and more severe. Globally, the state of religious freedom has worsened enough that the commission worries about observers becoming “numb to violations of the right to freedom of thought, conscience, and religion.”

Beyond Russia, the commission called out several issues of major concern:

  • ISIS’ continued genocide and sectarian violence in the Middle East
  • Threat of violence toward Coptic Christians in Egypt
  • Blasphemy laws in countries like Pakistan

The full list of Tier 1 countries of particular concern includes: Burma, China, Eritrea, Iran, North Korea, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, with the addition of Central African Republic, Nigeria, Pakistan, Russia, Syria, and Vietnam this year.

The countries on the Tier 2 list are: Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Cuba, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Laos, Malaysia, and Turkey.

Support our work. Subscribe to CT and get one year free.
Related Topics:Religious Freedom; Russia; U.S. Commissionon International Religious Freedom
Posted:April 26, 2017 at 10:44AM
Gleanings aggregates what others are reporting. Learn more.
Recent Posts
Research
The Skeptical State of Bible Reading in 2017
Two surveys examine who studies Scripture, who doesn't, and why.
Sarah Eekhoff Zylstra
Church and State
Trump Continues Contraceptive Fight; Sanders Defends Pro-Life Democrats
The political lines on abortion blurred (a bit) this week.
Kate Shellnutt
Research
Sorry Weber, Durkheim, and Marx: Educated Evangelicals Are More Religious
Pew finds that Christians actually don’t lose their faith in college.
Sarah Eekhoff Zylstra
People; Theology
Templeton Prize Winner: Alvin Plantinga, Who Proved God’s Not Dead in Academia
Christian philosopher honored with $1.4 million award for reshaping theism.
Kate Shellnutt

Most-Read Gleanings

Current Issue May 2017
May
Subscribe|View All
Christianity Today
For the First Time, Russia Ranked Among Worst Violators of Religious ...
founded 1956
Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.