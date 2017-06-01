Jump directly to the content

Beware of Making Jesus Your Password

These 75 popular Christian phrases and Bible verses are too predictable to be secure from hackers.
Stephen Smith
[ posted 1/6/2017 09:21AM ]
Beware of Making Jesus Your PasswordPearl / Lightstock

At first glance, “john316” looks like a reasonable password.

While it’s a couple characters short of the recommended minimum of 8 to 10, it at least mixes numbers and letters.

But “john316” is not a good choice for keeping your account safe. It’s the most common Bible verse used as a password, according to a new analysis of a list of 32 million passwords leaked in a 2009 data breach.

And beware the power of Jesus’ name—for hackers.

Another too-popular choice is “jesus,” or variants like “jesus777” and “jesus143.” Collectively, more than 21,000 people in the breach used the Son of God’s name as a password, making it the 30th most common password overall, a bit behind “tigger” (No. 22) and ahead of “football” (No. 45).

You want a password to be unguessable. If you use your life verse as your password—say, for your church’s financial software—you’re opening yourself and your church to potential hacking by choosing something easy to predict.

If you do use a Bible reference or something related to Christianity as a password, be sure to include hard-to-guess letters, numbers, or symbols as part of it. Also consider including unrelated words or phrases. The key is to be unpredictable.

Your favorite Bible verse, which you possibly have set as the wallpaper on your phone, is too easy. Similarly, you should avoid using the names of your loved ones, especially if their names are “Nicole” or “Soccer”—the 12th and 13th most popular overall passwords in the list.

Below are the top Christianity-related passwords from the data breach; the last column shows the number of times the password appears in the list.

Rank

Password

Number of users

1.

jesus

21,638

2.

heaven

7,222

3.

faith

5,230

4.

blessed

3,903

5.

christ

3,824

6.

ilovegod

2,396

7.

jesuschrist

1,802

8.

ilovejesus

1,773

9.

godisgood

1,683

10.

god

1,297

11.

church

1,270

12.

godislove

1,260

13.

godbless

1,241

14.

shalom

1,125

15.

jesusfreak

950

16.

faithful

887

17.

lovegod

804

18.

prayer

750

19.

blessing

711

20.

savior

615

21.

praise

601

22.

jehovah

582

23.

lord

578

24.

jesusc

561

25.

salvation

539

26.

heavenly

531

27.

jesussaves

511

28.

bless

484

29.

jesuss

480

30.

jesuslovesme

463

31.

godlovesme

458

32.

bible

440

33.

yeshua

433

34.

worship

430

35.

lovejesus

423

36.

jesusislord

417

37.

pastor

404

38.

godslove

403

39.

godis

361

40.

blessings

360

41.

myjesus

357

42.

jesusis

350

43.

almighty

346

44.

agape

338

45.

godschild

336

46.

yahweh

333

47.

iluvgod

333

48.

forgiven

321

49.

iluvjesus

312

50.

mylord

303

Note: This list lowercases passwords, and removes leading and trailing numbers and special characters from them. For example, the password “jesus” appears in the data breach list about 6,500 times, while “jesus1” appears almost 4,000 times and “jesus7” almost 900. All these variations, and more, appear in the line for “jesus.”

Here are the most-common Bible verses used as passwords; “john316” would appear at No. 15 in the above list.

Rank

Password

Number of users

Text (NIV)

1.

john316

1,075

For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.

2.

psalm23

278

The LORD is my shepherd, I lack nothing…

3.

phil413

199

I can do all this through him who gives me strength.

4.

jer2911

147

For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the LORD, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.

5.

john11

122

In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.

6.

psalm91

117

Whoever dwells in the shelter of the Most High will rest in the shadow of the Almighty…

7.

proverbs31

106

A wife of noble character who can find?…

8.

acts238

83

Peter replied, “Repent and be baptized, every one of you, in the name of Jesus Christ for the forgiveness of your sins. And you will receive the gift of the Holy Spirit.

9.

romans828

81

And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.

10.

psalm139

68

You have searched me, LORD, and you know me…

11.

jeremiah2911

63

For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the LORD, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.

12.

genesis11

49

In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth.

13.

psalm374

43

Take delight in the LORD, and he will give you the desires of your heart.

14.

psalm27

41

The LORD is my light and my salvation—whom shall I fear?

15.

john1010

32

The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy; I have come that they may have life, and have it to the full.

16.

psalm121

31

I lift up my eyes to the mountains—where does my help come from?…

17.

psalm37

31

Do not fret because of those who are evil or be envious of those who do wrong…

18.

proverbs356

30

Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding…

19.

prov356

28

Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding…

20.

gal220

28

I have been crucified with Christ and I no longer live, but Christ lives in me…

21.

1tim412

28

Don’t let anyone look down on you because you are young, but set an example for the believers in speech, in conduct, in love, in faith and in purity.

22.

romans122

26

Do not conform to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind…

23.

john101

26

Very truly I tell you Pharisees, anyone who does not enter the sheep pen by the gate, but climbs in by some other way, is a thief and a robber.

24.

psalm100

25

Shout for joy to the Lord, all the earth…

25.

john146

24

Jesus answered, “I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.

CT has previously reported on how hacking can affect Christians, including a data breach at affair-centered dating site Ashley Madison, the vulnerability of religious websites to hacking, and how, just like today, “Jesus” was one of the worst passwords of 2012.

Most-Read Gleanings

