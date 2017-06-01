Beware of Making Jesus Your Password
At first glance, “john316” looks like a reasonable password.
While it’s a couple characters short of the recommended minimum of 8 to 10, it at least mixes numbers and letters.
But “john316” is not a good choice for keeping your account safe. It’s the most common Bible verse used as a password, according to a new analysis of a list of 32 million passwords leaked in a 2009 data breach.
And beware the power of Jesus’ name—for hackers.
Another too-popular choice is “jesus,” or variants like “jesus777” and “jesus143.” Collectively, more than 21,000 people in the breach used the Son of God’s name as a password, making it the 30th most common password overall, a bit behind “tigger” (No. 22) and ahead of “football” (No. 45).
You want a password to be unguessable. If you use your life verse as your password—say, for your church’s financial software—you’re opening yourself and your church to potential hacking by choosing something easy to predict.
If you do use a Bible reference or something related to Christianity as a password, be sure to include hard-to-guess letters, numbers, or symbols as part of it. Also consider including unrelated words or phrases. The key is to be unpredictable.
Your favorite Bible verse, which you possibly have set as the wallpaper on your phone, is too easy. Similarly, you should avoid using the names of your loved ones, especially if their names are “Nicole” or “Soccer”—the 12th and 13th most popular overall passwords in the list.
Below are the top Christianity-related passwords from the data breach; the last column shows the number of times the password appears in the list.
|
Rank
|
Password
|
Number of users
|
1.
|
jesus
|
21,638
|
2.
|
heaven
|
7,222
|
3.
|
faith
|
5,230
|
4.
|
blessed
|
3,903
|
5.
|
christ
|
3,824
|
6.
|
ilovegod
|
2,396
|
7.
|
jesuschrist
|
1,802
|
8.
|
ilovejesus
|
1,773
|
9.
|
godisgood
|
1,683
|
10.
|
god
|
1,297
|
11.
|
church
|
1,270
|
12.
|
godislove
|
1,260
|
13.
|
godbless
|
1,241
|
14.
|
shalom
|
1,125
|
15.
|
jesusfreak
|
950
|
16.
|
faithful
|
887
|
17.
|
lovegod
|
804
|
18.
|
prayer
|
750
|
19.
|
blessing
|
711
|
20.
|
savior
|
615
|
21.
|
praise
|
601
|
22.
|
jehovah
|
582
|
23.
|
lord
|
578
|
24.
|
jesusc
|
561
|
25.
|
salvation
|
539
|
26.
|
heavenly
|
531
|
27.
|
jesussaves
|
511
|
28.
|
bless
|
484
|
29.
|
jesuss
|
480
|
30.
|
jesuslovesme
|
463
|
31.
|
godlovesme
|
458
|
32.
|
bible
|
440
|
33.
|
yeshua
|
433
|
34.
|
worship
|
430
|
35.
|
lovejesus
|
423
|
36.
|
jesusislord
|
417
|
37.
|
pastor
|
404
|
38.
|
godslove
|
403
|
39.
|
godis
|
361
|
40.
|
blessings
|
360
|
41.
|
myjesus
|
357
|
42.
|
jesusis
|
350
|
43.
|
almighty
|
346
|
44.
|
agape
|
338
|
45.
|
godschild
|
336
|
46.
|
yahweh
|
333
|
47.
|
iluvgod
|
333
|
48.
|
forgiven
|
321
|
49.
|
iluvjesus
|
312
|
50.
|
mylord
|
303
Note: This list lowercases passwords, and removes leading and trailing numbers and special characters from them. For example, the password “jesus” appears in the data breach list about 6,500 times, while “jesus1” appears almost 4,000 times and “jesus7” almost 900. All these variations, and more, appear in the line for “jesus.”
Here are the most-common Bible verses used as passwords; “john316” would appear at No. 15 in the above list.
|
Rank
|
Password
|
Number of users
|
Text (NIV)
|
1.
|
john316
|
1,075
|
For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.
|
2.
|
psalm23
|
278
|
The LORD is my shepherd, I lack nothing…
|
3.
|
phil413
|
199
|
I can do all this through him who gives me strength.
|
4.
|
jer2911
|
147
|
For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the LORD, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.
|
5.
|
john11
|
122
|
In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.
|
6.
|
psalm91
|
117
|
Whoever dwells in the shelter of the Most High will rest in the shadow of the Almighty…
|
7.
|
proverbs31
|
106
|
A wife of noble character who can find?…
|
8.
|
acts238
|
83
|
Peter replied, “Repent and be baptized, every one of you, in the name of Jesus Christ for the forgiveness of your sins. And you will receive the gift of the Holy Spirit.
|
9.
|
romans828
|
81
|
And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.
|
10.
|
psalm139
|
68
|
You have searched me, LORD, and you know me…
|
11.
|
jeremiah2911
|
63
|
For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the LORD, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.
|
12.
|
genesis11
|
49
|
In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth.
|
13.
|
psalm374
|
43
|
Take delight in the LORD, and he will give you the desires of your heart.
|
14.
|
psalm27
|
41
|
The LORD is my light and my salvation—whom shall I fear?
|
15.
|
john1010
|
32
|
The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy; I have come that they may have life, and have it to the full.
|
16.
|
psalm121
|
31
|
I lift up my eyes to the mountains—where does my help come from?…
|
17.
|
psalm37
|
31
|
Do not fret because of those who are evil or be envious of those who do wrong…
|
18.
|
proverbs356
|
30
|
Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding…
|
19.
|
prov356
|
28
|
Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding…
|
20.
|
gal220
|
28
|
I have been crucified with Christ and I no longer live, but Christ lives in me…
|
21.
|
1tim412
|
28
|
Don’t let anyone look down on you because you are young, but set an example for the believers in speech, in conduct, in love, in faith and in purity.
|
22.
|
romans122
|
26
|
Do not conform to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind…
|
23.
|
john101
|
26
|
Very truly I tell you Pharisees, anyone who does not enter the sheep pen by the gate, but climbs in by some other way, is a thief and a robber.
|
24.
|
psalm100
|
25
|
Shout for joy to the Lord, all the earth…
|
25.
|
john146
|
24
|
Jesus answered, “I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.
CT has previously reported on how hacking can affect Christians, including a data breach at affair-centered dating site Ashley Madison, the vulnerability of religious websites to hacking, and how, just like today, “Jesus” was one of the worst passwords of 2012.