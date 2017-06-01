Beware of Making Jesus Your Password

These 75 popular Christian phrases and Bible verses are too predictable to be secure from hackers.

At first glance, “john316” looks like a reasonable password.

While it’s a couple characters short of the recommended minimum of 8 to 10, it at least mixes numbers and letters.

But “john316” is not a good choice for keeping your account safe. It’s the most common Bible verse used as a password, according to a new analysis of a list of 32 million passwords leaked in a 2009 data breach.

And beware the power of Jesus’ name—for hackers.

Another too-popular choice is “jesus,” or variants like “jesus777” and “jesus143.” Collectively, more than 21,000 people in the breach used the Son of God’s name as a password, making it the 30th most common password overall, a bit behind “tigger” (No. 22) and ahead of “football” (No. 45).

You want a password to be unguessable. If you use your life verse as your password—say, for your church’s financial software—you’re opening yourself and your church to potential hacking by choosing something easy to predict.

If you do use a Bible reference or something related to Christianity as a password, be sure to include hard-to-guess letters, numbers, or symbols as part of it. Also consider including unrelated words or phrases. The key is to be unpredictable.

Your favorite Bible verse, which you possibly have set as the wallpaper on your phone, is too easy. Similarly, you should avoid using the names of your loved ones, especially if their names are “Nicole” or “Soccer”—the 12th and 13th most popular overall passwords in the list.

Below are the top Christianity-related passwords from the data breach; the last column shows the number of times the password appears in the list.

Rank Password Number of users 1. jesus 21,638 2. heaven 7,222 3. faith 5,230 4. blessed 3,903 5. christ 3,824 6. ilovegod 2,396 7. jesuschrist 1,802 8. ilovejesus 1,773 9. godisgood 1,683 10. god 1,297 11. church 1,270 12. godislove 1,260 13. godbless 1,241 14. shalom 1,125 15. jesusfreak 950 16. faithful 887 17. lovegod 804 18. prayer 750 19. blessing 711 20. savior 615 21. praise 601 22. jehovah 582 23. lord 578 24. jesusc 561 25. salvation 539 26. heavenly 531 27. jesussaves 511 28. bless 484 29. jesuss 480 30. jesuslovesme 463 31. godlovesme 458 32. bible 440 33. yeshua 433 34. worship 430 35. lovejesus 423 36. jesusislord 417 37. pastor 404 38. godslove 403 39. godis 361 40. blessings 360 41. myjesus 357 42. jesusis 350 43. almighty 346 44. agape 338 45. godschild 336 46. yahweh 333 47. iluvgod 333 48. forgiven 321 49. iluvjesus 312 50. mylord 303

Note: This list lowercases passwords, and removes leading and trailing numbers and special characters from them. For example, the password “jesus” appears in the data breach list about 6,500 times, while “jesus1” appears almost 4,000 times and “jesus7” almost 900. All these variations, and more, appear in the line for “jesus.”

Here are the most-common Bible verses used as passwords; “john316” would appear at No. 15 in the above list.

Rank Password Number of users Text (NIV) 1. john316 1,075 For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life. 2. psalm23 278 The LORD is my shepherd, I lack nothing… 3. phil413 199 I can do all this through him who gives me strength. 4. jer2911 147 For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the LORD, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future. 5. john11 122 In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. 6. psalm91 117 Whoever dwells in the shelter of the Most High will rest in the shadow of the Almighty… 7. proverbs31 106 A wife of noble character who can find?… 8. acts238 83 Peter replied, “Repent and be baptized, every one of you, in the name of Jesus Christ for the forgiveness of your sins. And you will receive the gift of the Holy Spirit. 9. romans828 81 And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose. 10. psalm139 68 You have searched me, LORD, and you know me… 11. jeremiah2911 63 For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the LORD, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future. 12. genesis11 49 In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth. 13. psalm374 43 Take delight in the LORD, and he will give you the desires of your heart. 14. psalm27 41 The LORD is my light and my salvation—whom shall I fear? 15. john1010 32 The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy; I have come that they may have life, and have it to the full. 16. psalm121 31 I lift up my eyes to the mountains—where does my help come from?… 17. psalm37 31 Do not fret because of those who are evil or be envious of those who do wrong… 18. proverbs356 30 Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding… 19. prov356 28 Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding… 20. gal220 28 I have been crucified with Christ and I no longer live, but Christ lives in me… 21. 1tim412 28 Don’t let anyone look down on you because you are young, but set an example for the believers in speech, in conduct, in love, in faith and in purity. 22. romans122 26 Do not conform to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind… 23. john101 26 Very truly I tell you Pharisees, anyone who does not enter the sheep pen by the gate, but climbs in by some other way, is a thief and a robber. 24. psalm100 25 Shout for joy to the Lord, all the earth… 25. john146 24 Jesus answered, “I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.

CT has previously reported on how hacking can affect Christians, including a data breach at affair-centered dating site Ashley Madison, the vulnerability of religious websites to hacking, and how, just like today, “Jesus” was one of the worst passwords of 2012.