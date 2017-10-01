The Favorite Bible Verses of 88 Nations

Country Verse

China Philippians 4:6-7 "Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus."

Saudi Arabia Jeremiah 29:11 "For I know the plans I have for you," declares the Lord, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future."

Zambia Jeremiah 29:11 "For I know the plans I have for you," declares the Lord, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future."

Korea Philippians 4:13 "I can do all this through him who gives me strength."

Ecuador Joshua 1:9 "Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go."

Indonesia Luke 24:45 "Then he opened their minds so they could understand the Scriptures."

Israel Zechariah 14:9 "The Lord will be king over the whole earth. On that day there will be one Lord, and his name the only name."

Brazil Jeremiah 29:11 "For I know the plans I have for you," declares the Lord, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future."

Afghanistan Zechariah 14:9 "The Lord will be king over the whole earth. On that day there will be one Lord, and his name the only name."

Kuwait Jeremiah 29:11 "For I know the plans I have for you," declares the Lord, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future."

Ghana Romans 8:28 "And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose."

Czech Republic 1 Corinthians 10

Kenya Jeremiah 29:11 "For I know the plans I have for you," declares the Lord, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future."

Uganda Zechariah 8:17 "Do not plot evil against each other, and do not swear falsely. I hate all this," declares the Lord.

France Zechariah 14:9 "The Lord will be king over the whole earth. On that day there will be one Lord, and his name the only name."

Ukraine Psalm 69:31-32 "This will please the Lord more than an ox, more than a bull with its horns and hooves. The poor will see and be glad--you who seek God, may your hearts live!"

United States Romans 8:28 "And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose."

South Africa Jeremiah 29:11 "For I know the plans I have for you," declares the Lord, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future."

United Kingdom Jeremiah 29:11 "For I know the plans I have for you," declares the Lord, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future."

Mexico Romans 8:28 "And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose."

Colombia Jeremiah 29:11 "For I know the plans I have for you," declares the Lord, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future."

Philippines Jeremiah 29:11 "For I know the plans I have for you," declares the Lord, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future."

Canada Jeremiah 29:11 "For I know the plans I have for you," declares the Lord, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future."

Australia Romans 8:28 "And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose."

Singapore Romans 8:28 "And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose."

Germany Romans 8:28 "And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose."

Argentina Jeremiah 29:11 "For I know the plans I have for you," declares the Lord, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future."

Netherlands Luke 24:45 "Then he opened their minds so they could understand the Scriptures."

Finland Zechariah 14:9 "The Lord will be king over the whole earth. On that day there will be one Lord, and his name the only name."

Costa Rica Joshua 1:9 "Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go."

Sweden Zechariah 14:9 "The Lord will be king over the whole earth. On that day there will be one Lord, and his name the only name."

Nigeria Jeremiah 29:11 "And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose."

Guatemala Jeremiah 29:11 "For I know the plans I have for you," declares the Lord, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future."

Switzerland Zechariah 10:1 "Ask the Lord for rain in the springtime; it is the Lord who sends the thunderstorms. He gives showers of rain to all people, and plants of the field to everyone."

Venezuela Joshua 1:9 "Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go."

Cameroon Zechariah 8:13 "Just as you, Judah and Israel, have been a curse among the nations, so I will save you, and you will be a blessing. Do not be afraid, but let your hands be strong."

Puerto Rico Jeremiah 29:11 "And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose."

Guadeloupe Zechariah 14:9 "The Lord will be king over the whole earth. On that day there will be one Lord, and his name the only name."

Côte d'Ivoire Zechariah 12:8 "On that day the Lord will shield those who live in Jerusalem, so that the feeblest among them will be like David, and the house of David will be like God, like the angel of the Lord going before them."

Italy Jeremiah 29:11 "And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose."

Peru Isaiah 41:10 "So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand."

Spain Isaiah 41:10 "So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand."

Chile Joshua 1:9 "Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go."

Dominican Republic Philippians 4:6-7 "Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus."

Japan Jeremiah 29:11 "For I know the plans I have for you," declares the Lord, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future."

India 2 Chronicles 36:22-23 "In the first year of Cyrus king of Persia, in order to fulfill the word of the Lord spoken by Jeremiah, the Lord moved the heart of Cyrus king of Persia to make a proclamation throughout his realm and also to put it in writing: 'This is what Cyrus king of Persia says: '"The Lord, the God of heaven, has given me all the kingdoms of the earth and he has appointed me to build a temple for him at Jerusalem in Judah. Any of his people among you may go up, and may the Lord their God be with them."'"

Thailand Matthew 6:33 "But seek first his kingdom and his righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well."

Russian Federation Psalm 94:18-19 "When I said, 'My foot is slipping,' your unfailing love, Lord, supported me. When anxiety was great within me, your consolation brought me joy."

Hong Kong Philippians 4:6-7 "Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus."

Belgium Zechariah 14:9 "The Lord will be king over the whole earth. On that day there will be one Lord, and his name the only name."

Poland 2 Corinthians 7

Honduras Jeremiah 29:11 "For I know the plans I have for you," declares the Lord, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future."

Malaysia Jeremiah 29:11 "For I know the plans I have for you," declares the Lord, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future."

New Zealand Jeremiah 29:11 "For I know the plans I have for you," declares the Lord, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future."

United Arab Emirates Jeremiah 29:11 "For I know the plans I have for you," declares the Lord, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future."

Taiwan Romans 8:28 "And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose."

Norway Jeremiah 29:11 "For I know the plans I have for you," declares the Lord, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future."

Panama Isaiah 41:10 "So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand."

El Salvador Jeremiah 29:11 "For I know the plans I have for you," declares the Lord, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future."

Martinique Zechariah 14:9 "The Lord will be king over the whole earth. On that day there will be one Lord, and his name the only name."

Curaçao Luke 24: 6-7 "He is not here; he has risen! Remember how he told you, while he was still with you in Galilee: 'The Son of Man must be delivered over to the hands of sinners, be crucified and on the third day be raised again.'"

Trinidad and Tobago Psalm 136

Jamaica Jeremiah 29:11 "For I know the plans I have for you," declares the Lord, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future."

Mozambique Exodus 7

Slovakia Psalm 27: 10-11 "Though my father and mother forsake me, the Lord will receive me. Teach me your way, Lord; lead me in a straight path because of my oppressors."

Romania Romans 8:28 "And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose."

Bolivia Genesis 3

Paraguay Jeremiah 29:11 "For I know the plans I have for you," declares the Lord, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future."

Gabon Zechariah 9:17 "How attractive and beautiful they will be! Grain will make the young men thrive, and new wine the young women."

Central African Republic Zechariah 5:3-4 And he said to me, "This is the curse that is going out over the whole land; for according to what it says on one side, every thief will be banished, and according to what it says on the other, everyone who swears falsely will be banished. The Lord Almighty declares, 'I will send it out, and it will enter the house of the thief and the house of anyone who swears falsely by my name. It will remain in that house and destroy it completely, both its timbers and its stones.'"

Barbados Zechariah 9:11-12 "As for you, because of the blood of my covenant with you, I will free your prisoners from the waterless pit. Return to your fortress, you prisoners of hope; even now I announce that I will restore twice as much to you."

Bahamas 2 Samuel 18:14-15 "Joab said, 'I'm not going to wait like this for you.' So he took three javelins in his hand and plunged them into Absalom's heart while Absalom was still alive in the oak tree. And ten of Joab's armor-bearers surrounded Absalom, struck him and killed him."

Malawi 2 Samuel 12:20 "Then David got up from the ground. After he had washed, put on lotions and changed his clothes, he went into the house of the Lord and worshiped. Then he went ot his own house, and at his request they served him food, and he ate."

Latvia Numbers 28

Namibia Jeremiah 29:11 "For I know the plans I have for you," declares the Lord, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future."

Austria Philippians 4:13 "I can do all this through him who gives me strength."

Zimbabwe Romans 10

Isle of Man 1 Corinthians 5

Nicaragua Jeremiah 29:11 "For I know the plans I have for you," declares the Lord, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future."

Cyprus Zechariah 14:9 "The Lord will be king over the whole earth. On that day there will be one Lord, and his name the only name."

Suriname Ezra 8:21-23 "There, by the Ahava Canal, I proclaimed a fast, so that we might humble ourselves before our God and ask him for a safe journey for us and our children, with all our possessions. I was ashamed to ask the king for soldiers and horsemen to protect us from enemies on the road, because we had told the king, 'The gracious hand of our God is on everyone who looks to him, but his great anger is against all who forsake him.' So we fasted and petitioned our God about this, and he answered our prayer."

Democratic Republic of the Congo Zechariah 9:9 "Rejoice greatly, Daughter Zion! Shout, Daughter Jerusalem! See, your king comes to you, righteous and victorious, lowly and riding on a donkey, on a colt, the foal of a donkey."

Saint Kitts and Nevis Psalm 10

Egypt Romans 8:28 "And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose."

British Virgin Islands Isaiah 39

Ireland Jeremiah 29:11 "For I know the plans I have for you," declares the Lord, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future."