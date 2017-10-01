The Favorite Bible Verses of 88 Nations
Zechariah 14:9 doesn’t show up often on lists of favorite Bible verses.
“The Lord will be king over the whole earth,” it reads in the New International Version of the Bible. “On that day there will be one Lord, and his name the only name.”
But last year, these words of Zechariah showed up as the top verse on YouVersion with the most highlights, bookmarks, and shares in two countries with little else in common.
People in both Israel and Afghanistan engaged most with it—and so did those in France, Finland, Sweden, Guadeloupe, Belgium, Martinique, and Cyprus.
Overall, the world’s favorite Bible verse in 2016 was Romans 8:28: “And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.”
It was highlighted, shared, and bookmarked more than any other verse by YouVersion’s users, who have now installed its Bible App on more than 250 million unique devices.
“In every category that we measure, the global YouVersion community has been more engaged with the Bible throughout 2016 than in any previous year,” the organization announced. “2016 was our biggest year ever. Again.”
Notable nations where usage increased include Argentina, Cameroon, Mozambique, Bangladesh, Indonesia, and Nepal, which YouVersion called “one of the most rapid increases in Bible reading in a heart language that we’ve ever seen.”
Despite its nearly 550,000 shares, Romans 8:28 was only the top verse in 9 of the 88 countries and territories tracked by YouVersion, including the United States, Singapore, and Ghana.
By comparison, Jeremiah 29:11 (“For I know the plans I have for you… ”) was the top verse in 29 of the 88 countries and territories, including Saudi Arabia, Colombia, and Italy.
Below is YouVersion’s list of the top verses in each nation it tracks:
|
Country
|
Verse
|
China
|
Philippians 4:6-7
|
"Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus."
|
Saudi Arabia
|
Jeremiah 29:11
|
"For I know the plans I have for you," declares the Lord, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future."
|
Zambia
|
Jeremiah 29:11
|
"For I know the plans I have for you," declares the Lord, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future."
|
Korea
|
Philippians 4:13
|
"I can do all this through him who gives me strength."
|
Ecuador
|
Joshua 1:9
|
"Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go."
|
Indonesia
|
Luke 24:45
|
"Then he opened their minds so they could understand the Scriptures."
|
Israel
|
Zechariah 14:9
|
"The Lord will be king over the whole earth. On that day there will be one Lord, and his name the only name."
|
Brazil
|
Jeremiah 29:11
|
"For I know the plans I have for you," declares the Lord, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future."
|
Afghanistan
|
Zechariah 14:9
|
"The Lord will be king over the whole earth. On that day there will be one Lord, and his name the only name."
|
Kuwait
|
Jeremiah 29:11
|
"For I know the plans I have for you," declares the Lord, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future."
|
Ghana
|
Romans 8:28
|
"And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose."
|
Czech Republic
|
1 Corinthians 10
|
Kenya
|
Jeremiah 29:11
|
"For I know the plans I have for you," declares the Lord, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future."
|
Uganda
|
Zechariah 8:17
|
"Do not plot evil against each other, and do not swear falsely. I hate all this," declares the Lord.
|
France
|
Zechariah 14:9
|
"The Lord will be king over the whole earth. On that day there will be one Lord, and his name the only name."
|
Ukraine
|
Psalm 69:31-32
|
"This will please the Lord more than an ox, more than a bull with its horns and hooves. The poor will see and be glad--you who seek God, may your hearts live!"
|
United States
|
Romans 8:28
|
"And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose."
|
South Africa
|
Jeremiah 29:11
|
"For I know the plans I have for you," declares the Lord, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future."
|
United Kingdom
|
Jeremiah 29:11
|
"For I know the plans I have for you," declares the Lord, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future."
|
Mexico
|
Romans 8:28
|
"And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose."
|
Colombia
|
Jeremiah 29:11
|
"For I know the plans I have for you," declares the Lord, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future."
|
Philippines
|
Jeremiah 29:11
|
"For I know the plans I have for you," declares the Lord, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future."
|
Canada
|
Jeremiah 29:11
|
"For I know the plans I have for you," declares the Lord, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future."
|
Australia
|
Romans 8:28
|
"And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose."
|
Singapore
|
Romans 8:28
|
"And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose."
|
Germany
|
Romans 8:28
|
"And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose."
|
Argentina
|
Jeremiah 29:11
|
"For I know the plans I have for you," declares the Lord, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future."
|
Netherlands
|
Luke 24:45
|
"Then he opened their minds so they could understand the Scriptures."
|
Finland
|
Zechariah 14:9
|
"The Lord will be king over the whole earth. On that day there will be one Lord, and his name the only name."
|
Costa Rica
|
Joshua 1:9
|
"Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go."
|
Sweden
|
Zechariah 14:9
|
"The Lord will be king over the whole earth. On that day there will be one Lord, and his name the only name."
|
Nigeria
|
Jeremiah 29:11
|
"And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose."
|
Guatemala
|
Jeremiah 29:11
|
"For I know the plans I have for you," declares the Lord, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future."
|
Switzerland
|
Zechariah 10:1
|
"Ask the Lord for rain in the springtime; it is the Lord who sends the thunderstorms. He gives showers of rain to all people, and plants of the field to everyone."
|
Venezuela
|
Joshua 1:9
|
"Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go."
|
Cameroon
|
Zechariah 8:13
|
"Just as you, Judah and Israel, have been a curse among the nations, so I will save you, and you will be a blessing. Do not be afraid, but let your hands be strong."
|
Puerto Rico
|
Jeremiah 29:11
|
"And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose."
|
Guadeloupe
|
Zechariah 14:9
|
"The Lord will be king over the whole earth. On that day there will be one Lord, and his name the only name."
|
Côte d'Ivoire
|
Zechariah 12:8
|
"On that day the Lord will shield those who live in Jerusalem, so that the feeblest among them will be like David, and the house of David will be like God, like the angel of the Lord going before them."
|
Italy
|
Jeremiah 29:11
|
"And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose."
|
Peru
|
Isaiah 41:10
|
"So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand."
|
Spain
|
Isaiah 41:10
|
"So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand."
|
Chile
|
Joshua 1:9
|
"Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go."
|
Dominican Republic
|
Philippians 4:6-7
|
"Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus."
|
Japan
|
Jeremiah 29:11
|
"For I know the plans I have for you," declares the Lord, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future."
|
India
|
2 Chronicles 36:22-23
|
"In the first year of Cyrus king of Persia, in order to fulfill the word of the Lord spoken by Jeremiah, the Lord moved the heart of Cyrus king of Persia to make a proclamation throughout his realm and also to put it in writing: 'This is what Cyrus king of Persia says: '"The Lord, the God of heaven, has given me all the kingdoms of the earth and he has appointed me to build a temple for him at Jerusalem in Judah. Any of his people among you may go up, and may the Lord their God be with them."'"
|
Thailand
|
Matthew 6:33
|
"But seek first his kingdom and his righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well."
|
Russian Federation
|
Psalm 94:18-19
|
"When I said, 'My foot is slipping,' your unfailing love, Lord, supported me. When anxiety was great within me, your consolation brought me joy."
|
Hong Kong
|
Philippians 4:6-7
|
"Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus."
|
Belgium
|
Zechariah 14:9
|
"The Lord will be king over the whole earth. On that day there will be one Lord, and his name the only name."
|
Poland
|
2 Corinthians 7
|
Honduras
|
Jeremiah 29:11
|
"For I know the plans I have for you," declares the Lord, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future."
|
Malaysia
|
Jeremiah 29:11
|
"For I know the plans I have for you," declares the Lord, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future."
|
New Zealand
|
Jeremiah 29:11
|
"For I know the plans I have for you," declares the Lord, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future."
|
United Arab Emirates
|
Jeremiah 29:11
|
"For I know the plans I have for you," declares the Lord, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future."
|
Taiwan
|
Romans 8:28
|
"And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose."
|
Norway
|
Jeremiah 29:11
|
"For I know the plans I have for you," declares the Lord, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future."
|
Panama
|
Isaiah 41:10
|
"So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand."
|
El Salvador
|
Jeremiah 29:11
|
"For I know the plans I have for you," declares the Lord, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future."
|
Martinique
|
Zechariah 14:9
|
"The Lord will be king over the whole earth. On that day there will be one Lord, and his name the only name."
|
Curaçao
|
Luke 24: 6-7
|
"He is not here; he has risen! Remember how he told you, while he was still with you in Galilee: 'The Son of Man must be delivered over to the hands of sinners, be crucified and on the third day be raised again.'"
|
Trinidad and Tobago
|
Psalm 136
|
Jamaica
|
Jeremiah 29:11
|
"For I know the plans I have for you," declares the Lord, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future."
|
Mozambique
|
Exodus 7
|
Slovakia
|
Psalm 27: 10-11
|
"Though my father and mother forsake me, the Lord will receive me. Teach me your way, Lord; lead me in a straight path because of my oppressors."
|
Romania
|
Romans 8:28
|
"And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose."
|
Bolivia
|
Genesis 3
|
Paraguay
|
Jeremiah 29:11
|
"For I know the plans I have for you," declares the Lord, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future."
|
Gabon
|
Zechariah 9:17
|
"How attractive and beautiful they will be! Grain will make the young men thrive, and new wine the young women."
|
Central African Republic
|
Zechariah 5:3-4
|
And he said to me, "This is the curse that is going out over the whole land; for according to what it says on one side, every thief will be banished, and according to what it says on the other, everyone who swears falsely will be banished. The Lord Almighty declares, 'I will send it out, and it will enter the house of the thief and the house of anyone who swears falsely by my name. It will remain in that house and destroy it completely, both its timbers and its stones.'"
|
Barbados
|
Zechariah 9:11-12
|
"As for you, because of the blood of my covenant with you, I will free your prisoners from the waterless pit. Return to your fortress, you prisoners of hope; even now I announce that I will restore twice as much to you."
|
Bahamas
|
2 Samuel 18:14-15
|
"Joab said, 'I'm not going to wait like this for you.' So he took three javelins in his hand and plunged them into Absalom's heart while Absalom was still alive in the oak tree. And ten of Joab's armor-bearers surrounded Absalom, struck him and killed him."
|
Malawi
|
2 Samuel 12:20
|
"Then David got up from the ground. After he had washed, put on lotions and changed his clothes, he went into the house of the Lord and worshiped. Then he went ot his own house, and at his request they served him food, and he ate."
|
Latvia
|
Numbers 28
|
Namibia
|
Jeremiah 29:11
|
"For I know the plans I have for you," declares the Lord, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future."
|
Austria
|
Philippians 4:13
|
"I can do all this through him who gives me strength."
|
Zimbabwe
|
Romans 10
|
Isle of Man
|
1 Corinthians 5
|
Nicaragua
|
Jeremiah 29:11
|
"For I know the plans I have for you," declares the Lord, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future."
|
Cyprus
|
Zechariah 14:9
|
"The Lord will be king over the whole earth. On that day there will be one Lord, and his name the only name."
|
Suriname
|
Ezra 8:21-23
|
"There, by the Ahava Canal, I proclaimed a fast, so that we might humble ourselves before our God and ask him for a safe journey for us and our children, with all our possessions. I was ashamed to ask the king for soldiers and horsemen to protect us from enemies on the road, because we had told the king, 'The gracious hand of our God is on everyone who looks to him, but his great anger is against all who forsake him.' So we fasted and petitioned our God about this, and he answered our prayer."
|
Democratic Republic of the Congo
|
Zechariah 9:9
|
"Rejoice greatly, Daughter Zion! Shout, Daughter Jerusalem! See, your king comes to you, righteous and victorious, lowly and riding on a donkey, on a colt, the foal of a donkey."
|
Saint Kitts and Nevis
|
Psalm 10
|
Egypt
|
Romans 8:28
|
"And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose."
|
British Virgin Islands
|
Isaiah 39
|
Ireland
|
Jeremiah 29:11
|
"For I know the plans I have for you," declares the Lord, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future."
|
Luxembourg
|
Psalm 42:6
|
"My soul is downcast within me; therefore I will remember you from the land of the Jordan, the heights of Hermon--from Mount Mizar."