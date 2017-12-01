16 Scholars, Authors, and Celebs Evangelicals Lost in 2016

Remembering Thomas Oden, Peter Wagner, Cliff Barrows, Gordon Lewis, and others.

A collection of CT obituaries and tributes in 2016, listed in chronological order.

Antonin Scalia: Devout Christian, Worldly Judge

A faithful man lives out his faith on the bench with restraint.

Evan Vucci / AP Images

Charles C. Ryrie, Theologian Whose Study Bible Shaped Dispensationalism

The 90-year-old scholar leaves behind a legacy beyond Dallas Seminary.

Don McClanen, Founder of Fellowship of Christian Athletes

Vision of Oklahoma basketball coach 60 years ago now reaches 2 million annually

The Humble Coach Behind Celebrity Christianity

Remembering the tenacity and ironies of Fellowship of Christian Athletes founder Don McClanen.

FCA

Jerry Bridges’s Pursuit of Holiness Has Come to an End

The beloved Navigators author and Bible teacher died Sunday.

The Navigators

Gary Smalley, Author Who Helped Christians Make Love Last Forever

Speaker was one of Focus on the Family's favorite experts on marriage and relationships.

Courtesy of Focus on the Family

Kenneth Bailey, the Scholar Who Made Jesus Middle Eastern Again

The late scholar helped Western Christians see the Bible through a cultural lens.

Courtesy of the Presbytery of Shenango

Jan Crouch, Cofounder of Trinity Broadcasting Network

The 78-year-old started the world’s largest religious cable network with her husband.

Trinity Broadcasting Network

Robertson McQuilkin, College President Praised for Alzheimer’s Resignation

Author of ‘A Promise Kept’ left Columbia Bible College short of retirement to care for his ailing wife.

Courtesy of the Presbytery of Shenango

Gordon Lewis: Irenic Apologist

Remembering one of the great early evangelical philosophers.

Tim LaHaye, Author Who ‘Left Behind’ a Long Legacy

Jerry B. Jenkins: ‘Thrilled as I am that he is where he has always wanted to be, his departure leaves a void in my soul.’

Tim LaHaye

Jack Chick, Cartoonist Whose Controversial Tracts Became Cult Hits

This was his life!

Scott Beale / Laughing Squid

C. Peter Wagner: Some Thoughts on His Life and Passing

Missiologist, missionary, writer, teacher, and church growth specialist.

Scholar Who Made the Bible Kid-Friendly

Adventure Bible and Teen Study Bible editor Lawrence O. Richards reimagined Christian education for evangelicals.

Zondervan

Cliff Barrows Just Moved from Choir Director to Member of Heavenly Choir

Billy Graham's long-time song leader and choir director passes into Glory.

In Memory: The Man Who Brought Harmony to Billy Graham’s Ministry

Music director Cliff Barrows served for decades with a peaceful spirit and joyful song.

BGEA

Russell Shedd, Brazil’s Top Evangelical Theologian

Longtime missionary’s books trained generations of pastors.

Cristianismo Hoje

Thomas Oden, Methodist Theologian Who Found Classical Christianity

His contribution to theology: nothing new. And that’s what made him famous.

InterVarsity Press

Note: This is not intended to be a comprehensive list of all deaths related to evangelicalism, or Christianity, in 2016. Other lists can be found here and here.