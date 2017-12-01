16 Scholars, Authors, and Celebs Evangelicals Lost in 2016
A collection of CT obituaries and tributes in 2016, listed in chronological order.
Antonin Scalia: Devout Christian, Worldly Judge
A faithful man lives out his faith on the bench with restraint.
Charles C. Ryrie, Theologian Whose Study Bible Shaped Dispensationalism
The 90-year-old scholar leaves behind a legacy beyond Dallas Seminary.
Don McClanen, Founder of Fellowship of Christian Athletes
Vision of Oklahoma basketball coach 60 years ago now reaches 2 million annually
The Humble Coach Behind Celebrity Christianity
Remembering the tenacity and ironies of Fellowship of Christian Athletes founder Don McClanen.
Jerry Bridges’s Pursuit of Holiness Has Come to an End
The beloved Navigators author and Bible teacher died Sunday.
Gary Smalley, Author Who Helped Christians Make Love Last Forever
Speaker was one of Focus on the Family's favorite experts on marriage and relationships.
Kenneth Bailey, the Scholar Who Made Jesus Middle Eastern Again
The late scholar helped Western Christians see the Bible through a cultural lens.
Jan Crouch, Cofounder of Trinity Broadcasting Network
The 78-year-old started the world’s largest religious cable network with her husband.
Robertson McQuilkin, College President Praised for Alzheimer’s Resignation
Author of ‘A Promise Kept’ left Columbia Bible College short of retirement to care for his ailing wife.
Gordon Lewis: Irenic Apologist
Remembering one of the great early evangelical philosophers.
Tim LaHaye, Author Who ‘Left Behind’ a Long Legacy
Jerry B. Jenkins: ‘Thrilled as I am that he is where he has always wanted to be, his departure leaves a void in my soul.’
Jack Chick, Cartoonist Whose Controversial Tracts Became Cult Hits
This was his life!
C. Peter Wagner: Some Thoughts on His Life and Passing
Missiologist, missionary, writer, teacher, and church growth specialist.
Scholar Who Made the Bible Kid-Friendly
Adventure Bible and Teen Study Bible editor Lawrence O. Richards reimagined Christian education for evangelicals.
Cliff Barrows Just Moved from Choir Director to Member of Heavenly Choir
Billy Graham's long-time song leader and choir director passes into Glory.
In Memory: The Man Who Brought Harmony to Billy Graham’s Ministry
Music director Cliff Barrows served for decades with a peaceful spirit and joyful song.
Russell Shedd, Brazil’s Top Evangelical Theologian
Longtime missionary’s books trained generations of pastors.
Thomas Oden, Methodist Theologian Who Found Classical Christianity
His contribution to theology: nothing new. And that’s what made him famous.
Note: This is not intended to be a comprehensive list of all deaths related to evangelicalism, or Christianity, in 2016. Other lists can be found here and here.