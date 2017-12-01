Jump directly to the content

Christianity Today

Jump directly to the content
Home > Archives > 2017 > January
People

16 Scholars, Authors, and Celebs Evangelicals Lost in 2016

Remembering Thomas Oden, Peter Wagner, Cliff Barrows, Gordon Lewis, and others.
CT Editors
[ posted 1/12/2017 12:24PM ]
16 Scholars, Authors, and Celebs Evangelicals Lost in 2016

A collection of CT obituaries and tributes in 2016, listed in chronological order.

Antonin Scalia: Devout Christian, Worldly Judge
A faithful man lives out his faith on the bench with restraint.

Evan Vucci / AP Images

Charles C. Ryrie, Theologian Whose Study Bible Shaped Dispensationalism
The 90-year-old scholar leaves behind a legacy beyond Dallas Seminary.

Don McClanen, Founder of Fellowship of Christian Athletes
Vision of Oklahoma basketball coach 60 years ago now reaches 2 million annually

The Humble Coach Behind Celebrity Christianity
Remembering the tenacity and ironies of Fellowship of Christian Athletes founder Don McClanen.

Don McClanen
FCA

Don McClanen

Jerry Bridges’s Pursuit of Holiness Has Come to an End
The beloved Navigators author and Bible teacher died Sunday.

The Navigators

Gary Smalley, Author Who Helped Christians Make Love Last Forever
Speaker was one of Focus on the Family's favorite experts on marriage and relationships.

Courtesy of Focus on the Family

Kenneth Bailey, the Scholar Who Made Jesus Middle Eastern Again
The late scholar helped Western Christians see the Bible through a cultural lens.

Courtesy of the Presbytery of Shenango

Jan Crouch, Cofounder of Trinity Broadcasting Network
The 78-year-old started the world’s largest religious cable network with her husband.

Oral Roberts and Jan Crouch
Trinity Broadcasting Network

Oral Roberts and Jan Crouch

Robertson McQuilkin, College President Praised for Alzheimer’s Resignation
Author of ‘A Promise Kept’ left Columbia Bible College short of retirement to care for his ailing wife.

Courtesy of the Presbytery of Shenango

Gordon Lewis: Irenic Apologist
Remembering one of the great early evangelical philosophers.

Tim LaHaye, Author Who ‘Left Behind’ a Long Legacy
Jerry B. Jenkins: ‘Thrilled as I am that he is where he has always wanted to be, his departure leaves a void in my soul.’

Tim LaHaye

Jack Chick, Cartoonist Whose Controversial Tracts Became Cult Hits
This was his life!

2007 Alternative Press Expo
Scott Beale / Laughing Squid

2007 Alternative Press Expo

C. Peter Wagner: Some Thoughts on His Life and Passing
Missiologist, missionary, writer, teacher, and church growth specialist.

Scholar Who Made the Bible Kid-Friendly
Adventure Bible and Teen Study Bible editor Lawrence O. Richards reimagined Christian education for evangelicals.

Zondervan

Cliff Barrows Just Moved from Choir Director to Member of Heavenly Choir
Billy Graham's long-time song leader and choir director passes into Glory.

In Memory: The Man Who Brought Harmony to Billy Graham’s Ministry
Music director Cliff Barrows served for decades with a peaceful spirit and joyful song.

BGEA

Russell Shedd, Brazil’s Top Evangelical Theologian
Longtime missionary’s books trained generations of pastors.

Cristianismo Hoje

Thomas Oden, Methodist Theologian Who Found Classical Christianity
His contribution to theology: nothing new. And that’s what made him famous.

InterVarsity Press

Note: This is not intended to be a comprehensive list of all deaths related to evangelicalism, or Christianity, in 2016. Other lists can be found here and here.

Support our work. Subscribe to CT and get one year free.
Related Topics:None
Posted:January 12, 2017 at 12:24PM
Gleanings aggregates what others are reporting. Learn more.
Recent Posts
Religious Freedom
No Middle Ground: Evangelical Leaders Reject Compromise on LGBT and Religious Rights
Scores sign statement against SOGI protections.
Kate Shellnutt
International; Religious Freedom; Research
‘Worst Year Yet’: The Top 50 Countries Where It’s Hardest to Be a Christian
Islamic extremism now has a rival, according to 2017 World Watch List.
Jeremy Weber
International; Research
The Favorite Bible Verses of 88 Nations
Israel and Afghanistan favor the same verse. So do Italy and Saudi Arabia.
Sarah Eekhoff Zylstra
International; People
The World’s Most Outstanding Medical Missionary
Burundi surgeon wins $500,000 prize for service in 2016’s hungriest country.
Sarah Eekhoff Zylstra

Most-Read Gleanings

Current Issue January/February 2017
January/February
Subscribe|View All
Christianity Today
16 Scholars, Authors, and Celebs Evangelicals Lost in 2016
Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.