ERLC Defends Russell Moore, Who Apologizes for His Role in Trump Divide

SBC agency says Moore's job requires 'speaking prophetically both to our culture and to our Convention.'

Russell Moore was just doing his job, according to his agency’s governing board.

But the president of the Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission (ERLC) still offered his second attempt at an apology for “my own role” in the continued division among Southern Baptists in the wake of the 2016 election.

Today’s statement released by the ERLC executive committee and Moore defends his conduct, including his controversial messaging around President Donald Trump.

The ERLC leaders praised Moore for speaking “with clarity and conviction” on ethical issues including “religious liberty, racial reconciliation, character in public office, and a Christian understanding of sexuality.” However, the committee acknowledged that fellow Christians “can disagree on delivery, tactics, and approach,” and decided that “many of the criticisms levied against Dr. Moore fall into these categories.”

A week ago, Moore met with denominational leader Frank Page over an investigation into numerous complaints regarding the ERLC. The criticism centers around Moore’s vocal opposition to Trump and his campaign, his characterization of Trump’s Christian supporters, and whether such messaging extended beyond the role of the ERLC president.

Moore reiterated and clarified the apology he shared in December, but ultimately stood by his positions.

“I cannot go back and change time, and I cannot apologize for my underlying convictions,” said Moore, referencing the significance of speaking out for sexual morality and racial reconciliation. “But I can—and do—apologize for failing to distinguish between people who shouldn’t have been in the same category with those who put politics over the gospel and for using words, particularly in social media, that were at times overly broad or unnecessarily harsh.”

The Southern Baptist Convention’s Executive Committee, led by Page, has received a wave of criticism directed at Moore and the ERLC. More than 100 congregations have threatened to hold back funding from the denomination’s Cooperative Program—including Prestonwood Baptist in Dallas, which opted to withhold its $1 million contribution.

The results of the SBC investigation into the issue won’t be completed until September, and it is unclear how today’s statements by Moore and the ERLC will be received by those congregations.

Among early reactions, Prestonwood’s pastor Jack Graham—a former Southern Baptist Convention president and a Trump adviser—called Moore’s statement “gracious and unifying.”

His church previously cited “various significant positions taken by the leadership of the Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission [ERLC] that do not reflect the beliefs and values of many in the Southern Baptist Convention” as why it was escrowing funding to the Cooperative Program.

The ERLC board defended that it is Moore’s job to speak “prophetically both to our culture and to our Convention.”

Al Mohler, Southern Baptist Theological Seminary president, called the statement a “gracious and timely word” and “a model of clarity and charity.”

In Monday’s statement, Moore repeated that fellow Southern Baptists have “reasonable and defensible” reasons to disagree with him on matters of conscience such as who to vote for in the 2016 election. He also asserted that his critiques were not directed at fellow Southern Baptists on Trump’s advisory board, but on prosperity gospel teachers who Moore says distorted gospel teaching to fit Trump’s political priorities. Moore blamed himself for his earlier apology not coming across clearer.

The ERLC executive committee stated it has encouraged reconciliation through “private efforts rather than public comments,” and defended how Moore has handled the criticism. “These conversations will remain private,” it stated, “but we are convinced that Dr. Moore has sought to be attentive and responsive to those who have brought concerns to him.”