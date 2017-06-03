Trump’s Revised Refugee Ban Won’t Prioritize Persecuted Christians

Christians fleeing the Middle East will not take first priority under an updated version of President Donald Trump’s executive order on travel and refugees, which he signed Monday morning after weeks of debate and holdups in federal court.

The new order does away with explicit language about prioritizing religious minorities, as well as loosens Trump’s initial limits on who’s allowed to enter the United States.

Current visa holders, refugees already granted asylum, and travelers from Iraq no longer face restrictions, and the indefinite ban on refugees from Syria was reduced to 120 days—same as the overall refugee population. The executive order goes into place next Thursday.

While most white evangelicals approved of Trump’s temporary moratorium on refugees, those directly involved with resettlement efforts voiced concerns.

“The issuance of a new executive order on refugees and immigrants acknowledges that there were significant problems with the first executive order that caught up green card holders and others as they tried to enter to the United States,” said Tim Breene, CEO of World Relief, the refugee resettlement agency that cited Trump’s policy when it closed five offices and laid off more than 100 staff members last month.

“However, this new executive order does not solve the root problems with the initial order—the cutting of refugee admissions by 55 percent and the inability for some of the world’s most vulnerable refugees to come to the United States. It is more of the same.”

White evangelicals, who lean Republican, showed the strongest support for the travel ban, with a 76 percent approval rate in a Pew Research Center survey released last week. White evangelicals were the only religious group whose endorsement of a temporary ban on Muslims entered the US grew over the past nine months, according to another survey from PRRI.

“The US has a right to control who enters our country and to keep out those who seek to do us harm,” tweeted Jay Sekulow, chief counsel for the American Center for Law and Justice, which regularly advocates for persecuted Christians.

During an hour-long radio response Monday afternoon, Sekulow described Trump’s revised order as a more legally sound means of securing the aims of the President’s original directive. “As far as admitting minority religious refugees that are not protected, you can do that under the law and under this exemption,” he said. “It has a case-by-case review, which is exactly what we said is the way this goes forward.”

While evangelicals overall are among the biggest backers of Trump’s efforts to restrict and better screen refugees, there are some prominent exceptions. Leaders at World Relief, one of nine agencies partnering with the government to resettle refugees, insist “compassion and security do not have to be mutually exclusive” and employ a biblical basis for their advocacy. Pastors like Ed Stetzer and, recently, Atlanta pastor Andy Stanley side with them.

Stanley preached on the church’s unique role in immigration and refugee policy last month and launched NotSoUnited.org to share his message. “At the heartbeat of (Jesus’) ethic is that every single person was made in the image of God and demands and deserves respect—not because government requires it, but because God made it that way,” he said. “To ignore this is to undermine the liberty that makes this a nation people flee to rather than from.”

Trump’s new order considers “fear of persecution or torture” without explicitly calling out religious factors. The earlier one contained a provision to prioritize religious minorities suffering persecution once the refugee program resumed, and the president spoke in a TV interview about helping Middle East Christians in particular.

“Giving priority to persecuted religious minorities—minorities of any religious background—is not an injustice,” wrote Nina Shea, director of the Hudson Institute’s Center for Religious Freedom, wrote for CT back in January. “Rather, it will serve justice, by upholding our highest ideals of offering refuge to genocide survivors and others among the world’s most vulnerable.”

Many Arab Christians, like many of their fellow believers in the US, worried about any policy that explicitly prioritized one faith over another or required a religious test.

During the first month of Trump’s presidency, about 6,000 refugees came to the US, with about the same numbers of Christians (43 percent) as Muslims (46 percent), Pew reported using State Department data.

Iraq is among the top countries of origin for refugees coming to America. Citing its cooperation with the US, the White House said it will no longer be singled out with other Muslim-majority nations as a country of concern. The Preemptive Love Coalition, a Christian aid group based in Mosul, continues to feed and care for those who cannot escape.

“How do we take care of our Christian sisters and brothers in Syria and Iraq? Have we stopped to ask them what that would look like?” wrote executive director Jeremy Courtney following the first Trump order. “I don’t mean just being a safe haven to run to when their churches and homes are destroyed by violence, but whether we as a nation are pursuing the policies and diplomacy that give them the greatest chance of surviving and flourishing where they are—so they don’t have to flee their homeland.”