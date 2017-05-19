ICE Deports Christian Who Fled Persecution Back to Indonesia

Four years ago, eight Indonesian Christians living in New Jersey received some encouraging news: despite overstaying their visas for more than a decade, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents would not be deporting them.

This year, ICE changed its mind.

In March, four men in the group attended an annual check-in meeting with ICE officials in Newark. There, authorities asked them to return with their passports in May. But when the men returned last week, this time joined by a lawyer, they were arrested and sent to an immigration detention center.

Yesterday, one was deported back to Indonesia, part of a 40-percent surge in ICE arrests in the first 100 days of the Trump administration. This includes 100 arrests a day of undocumented immigrants with no criminal record.

Their arrest came the same week that Indonesia’s most popular Christian politician was jailed for blasphemy, just weeks after losing a gubernatorial reelection bid. The world’s most populous Muslim country had been recently visited and praised by Vice President Mike Pence for its “tradition of modern Islam.” Christians make up seven percent of Indonesia’s nearly 260 million people.

CT reported in 2012 how record religious violence in Indonesia was bolstering the men’s claim for asylum.

The US Commission on International Religious Freedom listed Indonesia as a “Tier 2” country in its 2017 report. The Pew Research Center ranked Indonesia in its most restrictive categories measuring government restrictions and social hostilities in its 2017 report on global religious restrictions. (The report uses data from 2015.)

In 2014, Pew called out Indonesia (along with several of the world’s 25 most populous countries) as “having had the highest levels of overall restrictions in 2012 when both government restrictions and social hostilities involving religion are taken into account.”

Indonesia was ranked No. 46 on the 2017 World Watch List, noting that Ahok’s blasphemy allegations had led more than 200,000 people to the streets in anger. “Indonesia is known for a moderate and diverse Islam, yet extremism has more influence than is commonly perceived,” the report stated.

Reformed Church of Highland Park has long been connected with the Indonesian Christian community, many of whom attended services in pastor Seth Kaper-Dale’s building. After more than three dozen men were deported in 2006, the pastor took in many family members and began working to legally keep them in the country, reported The New Jersey Star-Ledger in 2012.

By 2009, the Reformed Church of America pastor believed he had brokered an arrangement with the federal government to allow them to legally stay in the country. When that agreement ended in 2012, ICE demanded that Indonesian immigrants who had overstayed tourist visas and missed asylum application deadlines leave the US immediately.

Instead, the four now-detained men, along with four others, held out for months in the church. One of the men told The New York Times in 2012 that he had fled to the United States after an anti-Christian mob had murdered a relative who was also a pastor and burned down the church. All the men were part of a larger Indonesian Christian community which fled their country in the 1990s and early 2000s and entered the US on tourist visas.

One of the eight people who claimed asylum at the church left in 1998. “It was a bad situation because racism against Chinese Indonesians was horrible,” Yana Pangemanan told ABC News in 2012. “Jakarta’s Chinatown was burned. Chinese women were being raped. They didn’t care if you were Christian or Muslim, as long as you were Chinese like me, they wanted to kill you. They were killing people in the street, burning cars.”

The new administration’s approach to immigration has frightened thousands of Christians. In February, nearly 50 percent of Hispanic Protestants (47%) said they worry “a lot” or “some” about the threat of deportation, according to Pew. Some Hispanic pastors even noted anxiety over their status in this country, had led some in the congregation to stop attending church.

Christians were also deported under the Obama administration. Last year, a federal immigration judge ordered 15 Iraqi Chaldean Christians deported for immigration fraud after they entered the United States after they had already been granted safe haven multiple European countries before coming to America.

Meanwhile in Europe, the European Court of Human Rights ruled in 2015 that Sweden could not deport an Iranian Christian man identified back to Iran without first considering how its Islamic regime will treat him due to his conversion from Islam.