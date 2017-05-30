Jump directly to the content
Church and State; Religious Freedom

Why the US Military Wants Fewer Generic Christians

Department of Defense now recognizes 216 religions.
Kate Shellnutt
[ posted 5/30/2017 02:06PM ]
Why the US Military Wants Fewer Generic Christians

If you’re an evangelical entering America’s military—and about 4 out of 10 service members are—you’re going to have to get more specific than that.

The general categories of “Protestant, no denominational preference” and “Protestant, other churches” have been removed from the Department of Defense (DoD) list of recognized religions as the US military seeks out more detailed designations for its 1.3 million service members.

This spring, the DoD doubled the religious identities that military personnel can declare on official paperwork and dog tags. The list now totals 216 different affiliations [full list below].

About 150 of them are Protestant groups, with the Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) remaining the most popular individual denomination in the Armed Forces.

Evangelicals without denominational ties can choose from options including Reformed churches, the National Association of Evangelicals, Evangelical Church Alliance, “evangelical churches, other,” and “Christian, no denominational preference.”

The military is also prompting the “nones” to narrow down their beliefs. The religiously unaffiliated are an increasingly significant demographic in the US military, making up between 20 percent to 25 percent of the force. As CT reported, the number of atheists in uniform surpassed the number of Southern Baptists in 2014.

The new list nixes not applicable and no religious preference—among one of the most popular affiliations among service members— and replaces them with a litany of designations. In addition to agnostic and atheist, soldiers can now mark no religion, no preference, none provided, humanist, or heathen.

The government even changed the name of this expanded list from the “Faith Group Code” to the “Faith and Belief Code.”

The Armed Forces Chaplains Board made these changes to better measure the religious makeup of the military and thereby provide more targeted spiritual support for them. “Just being on the list is a signal of inclusion,” said Kim P. Hansen, sociologist and author of Military Chaplains and Religious Diversity.

The ability to “select their precise religious affiliation” is one way the military can honor the needs and preferences of those who serve, according to Chaplain Robert Allman, a strategic communications officer for the US Army chief of chaplains.

Ordained in the Presbyterian Church of America—now one of 13 Presbyterian groups recognized by the military—Allman said soldiers will occasionally bring up his particular denomination or theological tradition if they happen to also be Presbyterian, but he ultimately serves a range of Christians as well as non-Christians and non-believers.

“We continue to focus on providing religious support to everyone,” he said. “In times of need, people come to see a chaplain.”

About 3,000 chaplains serve across the Armed Forces, and for years, their makeup has not mirrored the military’s overall religious demographics, nor America’s.

Though nondenominational Christians, nones, and Catholics are the most popular religious groups in the military, Southern Baptists have at least twice as many chaplains as any other faith, with non-SBC Baptists and Catholics behind them. The military has no chaplains who identify as atheist, agnostic, or humanist.

“Many families describe having a faith denomination that is not commonly represented in the chaplain’s personal faith,” said Corie Weathers, a licensed professional counselor and wife to an Army chaplain. Depending on their tradition, “denominational identifiers matter significantly to some more than others…. [M]any families are able to adapt to chaplains, including various gifting and/or leadership styles, as they cycle through chapel assignments.”

The Military Religious Freedom Foundation, a watchdog group that has been critical of evangelicals, hopes the new codes will lead to different faiths being represented among the Chaplain Corps. “It’s a matter of seeing what happens,” said Chris Rodda, its senior research director. “My initial reaction is this is a very positive thing.”

The religious complaints go both ways. Some accuse the military of forcing service members and students at military schools to participate in Christian programs. Others, like the Lutheran Church–Missouri Synod—now one of nine Lutheran designations—raise concerns about preserving their faith convictions in the “secularized military.”

Either way, “service members feel increasingly entitled to have their beliefs respected by those in positions of authority,” said Robert W. Tuttle, law and religion expert from George Washington University Law School.

Chaplains help coordinate religious accommodations (such as exceptions to the Army’s uniform policy that allow soldiers to don certain religious headwear); compliant meals; religious texts; church services; and, in the case of a casualty, respectful treatment of a service member’s body, according to his or her tradition. Typically, this involves saying prayers, anointing with oils, or performing last rites.

“If they can perform it, they do. If they cannot, they provide support by coordinating with another chaplain,” said Allman, who emphasized that no chaplain is asked to violate their tradition.

As the Army has grown more diverse—Sikhs were added to the list for the first time this year—the Chaplain Corps has had to expand its own religious literacy and understanding. It taps insight from “subject matter experts” in world religions to answer questions and advise.

Codifying religion into 216 categories reflects the inherent structure of the military. The DoD must try to fit the range of spiritual belief and practice into codes from A1 to ZZ. But standardization works better for some faiths than others.

With more structured traditions, chaplains can seek out certain religious texts or experts in the faith to advise on reasonable accommodations. But “what if you’re Wiccan?,” asked Hansen. “It’s very individualistic. What one Wiccan needs is not what the other needs. You could claim anything.”

And what if you’re evangelical? Nondenominational Christianity is on the rise; compared to 40 years ago, five times as many Protestants identify as nondenominational. They now make up about 4.9 percent of the US population—almost as much as Southern Baptists—according to the Pew Research Center. Nondenominational Christians represent a broader set of beliefs and traditions than a single denomination would (not to mention the increasingly complicated and confusing connotations of the evangelical label).

In that sense, nondenominational Christians and religious nones share a predicament: trying to fit into the structure of the military.

“The Roman Catholic priests, they come out of a hierarchical organization, so they know how to maneuver in that,” said Hansen, referring to the chaplains. “If you’re from an independent Baptist church, you’re not used to having a boss above you. It can be a disadvantage.”

Religious designations added in 2017:

  1. Protestant Episcopal Church
  2. Independent Baptist Bible Mission
  3. Baptist Bible Fellowship
  4. Ohio Yearly Meeting Of Friends
  5. Kansas Yearly Meeting Of Friends
  6. Anglican Orthodox Church
  7. Messianic
  8. Eckankar
  9. American Council Christian Church
  10. Heathen
  11. Korean Evangelical Church Of America
  12. Christian Crusade
  13. Brethren In Christ Fellowship
  14. Presbyterian Council For Chaplains And Military Personnel
  15. American Baptist Convention
  16. Baptist General Conference
  17. Bible Presbyterian Church
  18. Church Of The Spiral Tree
  19. Southern Methodist Church
  20. Reformed Churches
  21. Grace Gospel Fellowship
  22. American Baptist Association
  23. Congregational Methodist Church
  24. Conservative Baptist Association Of America
  25. General Conference of the Swedenborgian Church
  26. Association Of Free Lutheran Congregations
  27. Armenian Apostolic
  28. Fundamental Methodist Church Inc.
  29. United Presbyterian Church In The USA
  30. National Association Of Evangelicals
  31. Community Of Christ
  32. Other Religions
  33. Antiochian Orthodox Christian
  34. Independent Baptist Churches
  35. United Presbyterian Church, Evangelical Synod
  36. Methodist Episcopal Church
  37. Evangelical Presbyterian Church
  38. Baptist General Convention Of Texas
  39. Methodist Protestant Church
  40. Primitive Methodist Church
  41. Evangelical Church Alliance
  42. Christian Reformed Church
  43. North American Baptist Conference
  44. Bible Churches Chaplaincy
  45. Elim Fellowship
  46. Liberty Baptist Fellowship
  47. Free Will Baptist, NC State Convention
  48. Pentecostal Churches Of God Of America, Inc.
  49. Reformed Judaism
  50. United Christian Church
  51. Ukrainian Evangelical Baptist Conference
  52. Conservative Judaism
  53. American Lutheran Church
  54. Evangelical Methodist Church Of America
  55. Evangelical Covenant Church In America
  56. Troth
  57. Greek Orthodox Church
  58. Rosicrucianism
  59. Association Of Evangelical Lutheran Churches
  60. Church Of God
  61. Dian Wi (Dianic Wicca)
  62. Orthodox Presbyterian Church
  63. Sacred Well Congregation
  64. Full Gospel Pentecostal Association
  65. Church Of Living God International
  66. Orthodox Judaism
  67. Druid
  68. Presbyterian Churches
  69. Deism
  70. Church Of God In North America
  71. Reformed Presbyterian Church, Evangelical Synod
  72. Sikh
  73. Reformed Church In The USA
  74. Missionary Church
  75. Independent Lutheran Churches
  76. Evangelical Methodist Church
  77. Elim Missionary Assemblies
  78. General Conference Of The Brethren Church
  79. American Baptist Churches
  80. Missionary Church Association
  81. Anglican Church in North America
  82. Independent Assemblies Of God
  83. Evangelical Friends Alliance
  84. National Association Of Congregational Christian Church
  85. Seventh Day Baptist General Conference
  86. Evangelical Congregational Church
  87. Chaplaincy Full Gospel Churches (CFGC)
  88. Church Of The United Brethren Christ
  89. Fellowship Of Grace Brethren Church
  90. Communion Of Evangelical Episcopal Churches
  91. Reformed Presbyterian Church, General Synod
  92. Southwide Baptist Fellowship
  93. Lutheran Church In America
  94. Central Bible Church
  95. Baptist Missionary Association Of America
  96. Anglican Church In America
  97. Gard Wi (Gardnerian Wicca)
  98. World Baptist Fellowship
  99. Lutheran Council In The USA
  100. Evangelical Church Of North America
  101. International Communion Of The Charismatic Episcopalian Church
  102. Kingsway Fellowship
  103. Shaman
  104. Militant Fundamental Bible Church
  105. Fundamental Bible Churches
  106. Seax Wi (Seax Wicca)
  107. Conservative Congregational Christian Conference
  108. National Association Of Free Will Baptists
  109. Full Gospel Fellowship Church/Ministries International
  110. Cooperative Baptist Fellowship
  111. Asatru
  112. Pagan
  113. Humanist
  114. No Preference
  115. No Religion
  116. None Provided

Prior religious designations:

  1. Advent Christian Church
  2. Jehovah’s Witnesses
  3. Native American
  4. Seventh Day Adventists
  5. Adventist Churches
  6. American Baptist Churches In USA
  7. Baptist Churches
  8. Southern Baptist Convention
  9. Free Will Baptist Churches, Other
  10. General Association Of General Baptists
  11. National Baptist Convention Of America
  12. Progressive National Baptist Convention
  13. General Association Of Regular Baptist Churches
  14. American Baptist Conference
  15. National Baptist Convention USA Inc.
  16. Catholic Churches, Other
  17. Roman Catholic Church
  18. Church Of Jesus Christ-Latter Day Saint
  19. Reorganized Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter Day Saints
  20. Anglican Catholic Church
  21. Episcopal Church
  22. Episcopal/Anglican Churches, Others
  23. Reformed Episcopal Church
  24. Independent Churches Affiliated
  25. Independent Fundamental Bible Churches
  26. Independent Fundamental Churches Of America
  27. Fundamentalist Churches, Other
  28. Associated Gospel Churches
  29. Christian Church and Churches Of Christ
  30. Christian Church (Disciples Of Christ)
  31. Restoration Churches, Other
  32. Church Of Christ
  33. Church Of God (Anderson IN)
  34. Churches Of Christ in Christian Union
  35. Holiness Churches, Other
  36. Church Of The Nazarene
  37. Salvation Army
  38. Islam
  39. Judaism
  40. Buddhism
  41. Baha’i
  42. Hindu
  43. Eastern Religions, Other
  44. Evangelical Lutheran Church In America
  45. Lutheran Churches, Other
  46. Lutheran Church, Missouri Synod
  47. Christian Methodist Episcopal Church
  48. African Methodist Episcopal Church
  49. Union Messianic Jewish Congregations
  50. Methodist Churches, Other
  51. Free Methodist Church Of North America
  52. Moravian Churches
  53. United Methodist Church
  54. Wesleyan Church
  55. African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church
  56. Christian, No Denominational Preference
  57. Eastern Orthodox Churches
  58. Orthodox Churches, Other
  59. Assemblies Of God
  60. Church Of God In Christ
  61. Full Gospel
  62. International Church Of The Foursquare Gospel
  63. Church Of God Of Prophecy
  64. Pentecostal Holiness Church
  65. Pentecostal Church of God
  66. Pentecostal Churches, Other
  67. Open Bible Standard Churches Inc.
  68. Church Of God (Cleveland TN)
  69. United Pentecostal Church International
  70. Brethren Church
  71. Friends (Quakers)
  72. European Free Churches, Other
  73. Schwenkfelder Churches
  74. Cumberland Presbyterian Church
  75. Congregational Churches
  76. Christian Reformed Church in North America
  77. Reformed Church In America
  78. Churches Of God General Conference
  79. Presbyterian Church In America
  80. Presbyterian Church (USA)
  81. Reformed And Presbyterian Churches, Other
  82. United Church Of Christ
  83. Christian Science (1st Church Christ Scientist)
  84. Unitarian Universalist
  85. Asbury Bible Churches
  86. Plymouth Brethren
  87. Evangelical Covenant Church
  88. Evangelical Free Church Of America
  89. Christian And Missionary Alliance
  90. Bible Protestant Church
  91. Evangelical Churches Other
  92. Iglesia Ni Christo
  93. Churches Of The New Jerusalem
  94. New Age Churches
  95. Unclassified Religions
  96. Wicca
  97. Magick And Spiritualist
  98. Atheist
  99. Agnostic
  100. Unknown

Removed designations:

  1. Tioga River Christian Conference
  2. Protestant, no denominational preference
  3. Protestant, other churches
  4. No Religious Preference
  5. Not Applicable
