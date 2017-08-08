Your Opinions

Page 1 of 2

Let's Give God His Day!

Is it really wrong to work or shop on Sundays?

If I attend church on Sunday morning, is it really so bad to mow the lawn, finish my homework, or hang out at the mall with my friends that afternoon?

The Bible tells us the Sabbath is a day "of rest. … You are not to do any work" (Leviticus 23:3). God even commands animals to rest on the Sabbath (Exodus 20:10).

Why is this so important? I think God wants us to totally concentrate on him and show him how much we love him. We are extremely busy during the week and don't allow enough time to focus solely on God and his grace. If we can't even devote one day a week to him, how can we claim to be his followers?

And even if we decide not to work on Sundays, heading out to the mall can still mean we're not respecting the Sabbath. After all, if we want to shop or go out to eat, we're forcing someone else to work.

We need to stop viewing Sunday as a free day to finish the work we didn't get done last week, or to buy our groceries for next week.

There are six other days in the week to get these things done.

Let's start giving God the attention he deserves. After all, he is Lord of all creation. We should rejoice that he gave us an entire day to simply rest—and focus on him.

Anita Joy Weaver

Glen Oaks Community College

Centreville, Michigan

Here's How to Really "Fit In"

Everybody's obsessed with fitting in, especially in high school. Seems like too many of us are willing to say, "Well, everybody's doing it."

OK, I know moms everywhere answer this with, "Well, if everybody else jumped off a bridge, would you?" But when I think about it, all those moms may be right after all.

Many students fall away from Jesus and start following others—by the way they dress, the way they talk, the music they listen to, and the way they act. Once you start following someone—or something—other than Jesus, your relationship with Jesus will dwindle.

Know what "peer pressure" will look like in the future? "Everybody's doing it" will mean this: Everyone will be praising God. Every knee will bow and every tongue will confess his name (Romans 14:11).

So, if you want to "fit in," why not start by doing now what everybody else will be doing some day? Set your standard now, and follow Jesus. Don't be afraid of what others might think. Some of them might see the light and start "fitting in" too—right into God's kingdom.

Philip Luke Oettinger

Catskill High School

Catskill, New York



