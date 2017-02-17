"God Loves Me...No Matter What?"

Page 1 of 2

Sometimes we can't help but wonder: Does God really love me? Even when I feel unloved and unlovable? Even when I really mess up? Here are devotions written by students who've had similar questions—and who've looked to God's Word for life-changing answers.

No One's Unlovable

Here is a trustworthy saying that deserves full acceptance: Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners—of whom I am the worst. But for that very reason I was shown mercy so that in me, the worst of sinners, Christ Jesus might display his unlimited patience as an example for those who would believe on him and receive eternal life. (1 Timothy 1:15-16)

My mom works with a group that goes to local prisons to share about God. One time I got to go with them. While I was there, I heard one of the prisoners say he thought of himself as "someone God no longer wanted." Then a member of my mom's group read him 1 Timothy 1:15-16, sharing God's mercy to "the worst of sinners." The prisoner accepted Jesus that day.

No matter how much or how badly people have sinned, God's love can still reach them. Even drug dealers. Even murderers. The worst person you can imagine can receive God's forgiveness by humbly asking for it.

There's no such thing as a person God no longer wants. There are only people who haven't accepted his love.

—Brian

What about You?

Think of someone at school who's always getting in trouble. Imagine God looking right into that person's face and saying "I forgive you." Imagine doing the same thing yourself. Write today's verses down, or memorize them. You never know when they might be exactly what someone needs to hear. Thank God for forgiving you, and ask him to help you forgive others.

He Knows Your Name

But now, this is what the Lord says—he who created you, O Jacob, he who formed you, O Israel: "Fear not, for I have redeemed you; I have summoned you by name, you are mine." (Isaiah 43:1)

This is a verse I'd like to share with my friends. It would show them how much they matter to God. God's not just some mighty ruler who looks down at earth and sees a bunch of nameless people running around. He knows each one of us by name.

God knows our troubles and our happiness. He made each one of us special, and he wants to have a personal relationship with each of us.

When I think of God that way, I realize that he loves me and will never leave me. And best of all, I have God's promise that he called me to come to him so I can have eternal life.

—Katy

What about You?

How many people at your school do you know by name? How does it feel to have people call you by name? Why is it important that God knows us by name? Write out Isaiah 43:1, replacing "O Jacob" and "O Israel" with your name. How does your understanding of this verse change when you think God is talking directly to you? Praise God for creating you and loving you.