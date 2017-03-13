Connect with us
Here's Who You Are

According to the Bible

I am God's child.
Galatians 3:26

I am Jesus' friend.
John 15:15

I am a whole new person with a whole new life.
2 Corinthians 5:17

I am a place where God's Spirit lives.
1 Corinthians 6:19

I am God's Incredible work of art.
Ephesians 2:10

I am totally and completely forgiven.
1 John 1:9

I am created In God's likeness.
Ephesians 4:24

I am spiritually alive.
Ephesians 2:5

I am a citizen of Heaven.
Philippians 3:20

I am God's messenger to the world.
Acts 1:8

I am God's disciple-maker.
Matthew 28:19

I am the salt of the earth.
Matthew 5:13

I am the light of the world.
Matthew 5:14

I am greatly loved.
Romans 5:8

These verses come from the New Living Translation on BibleGateway.com.

