Here's Who You Are
According to the Bible
I am God's child.
Galatians 3:26
I am Jesus' friend.
John 15:15
I am a whole new person with a whole new life.
2 Corinthians 5:17
I am a place where God's Spirit lives.
1 Corinthians 6:19
I am God's Incredible work of art.
Ephesians 2:10
I am totally and completely forgiven.
1 John 1:9
I am created In God's likeness.
Ephesians 4:24
I am spiritually alive.
Ephesians 2:5
I am a citizen of Heaven.
Philippians 3:20
I am God's messenger to the world.
Acts 1:8
I am God's disciple-maker.
Matthew 28:19
I am the salt of the earth.
Matthew 5:13
I am the light of the world.
Matthew 5:14
I am greatly loved.
Romans 5:8
These verses come from the New Living Translation on BibleGateway.com.
