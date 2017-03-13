Here's Who You Are

I am God's child.

Galatians 3:26

I am Jesus' friend.

John 15:15

I am a whole new person with a whole new life.

2 Corinthians 5:17

I am a place where God's Spirit lives.

1 Corinthians 6:19

I am God's Incredible work of art.

Ephesians 2:10

I am totally and completely forgiven.

1 John 1:9

I am created In God's likeness.

Ephesians 4:24

I am spiritually alive.

Ephesians 2:5

I am a citizen of Heaven.

Philippians 3:20

I am God's messenger to the world.

Acts 1:8

I am God's disciple-maker.

Matthew 28:19

I am the salt of the earth.

Matthew 5:13

I am the light of the world.

Matthew 5:14

I am greatly loved.

Romans 5:8

These verses come from the New Living Translation on BibleGateway.com.