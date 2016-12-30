8 Steps to a Better Friendship with God

Page 1 of 2

"Where's Angela?" I asked. The rest of our family was slumped on the living room couch. Everyone shrugged. Curious, I went in search of my sis.

I checked each room of the house. When I finally found her, she was intensely focused on something. She looked up, revealing the object of her attention—her Bible.

I started to notice that Angela "disappeared" about the same time each day. I wondered how she found time to read God's Word: Between school, choir, church and volunteer activities, Angela's one of the busiest people I know. So I asked her.

"Well, every day I have to make the choice to spend time with God," she said. "It's not easy, but it's worth it—devotions help me to get to know God on my own, to have a real, personal relationship with him."

Angela had some great tips on how she formed her good habit. Here are eight of them.

Schedule a devotional "appointment." Write a specific time and location on your calendar, or in your planner. You might want to choose a time that corresponds with another daily activity: after you get up in the morning, right after school, or immediately after dinner. Try to avoid putting devotions off until the end of the day. "If I wait until bedtime, I usually end up skipping it because I fall asleep," Angela says. Choose your tools. Some basics include: 1) A Bible. Biblegateway.com offers 16 versions for you to compare, from that classic King James Version to modern versions like The Message. Or, consider using a student or study Bible—many contain reading plans and practical ways to apply Scripture to everyday situations. 2) A devotional book. Some are specifically for students. Many have a "thought for the day" and questions to help you relate the verses you've read to your own life. 3) A journal. Use it to record your favorite verses and reflections on Scripture. Or, try writing a poem or letter to God. Start with prayer. Ask God to keep you focused and to help you understand what you're about to read. "Sometimes, my mind just starts to drift. I tell God I've set aside this time especially for him, and that I choose to focus on him," Angela says. Use your Bible. Even if you use a devotional book with verses printed in it, read the passages in your Bible anyway. "Prove it to yourself that it's really there," Angela suggests. "It helps you to think of that verse as part of God's Word, and not as just an excerpt from some random book." Plus, you might spot another meaningful verse that wasn't included in the devotional book. Read it until you get it. First, read verse by verse—read each verse several times until you understand what it is saying, then move on to the next one. Then, go back and read the entire passage, putting its meaning all together in your mind. Even if you're familiar with a passage, try to read it like you've never seen it before—don't skim. God might give you an understanding of something you've never noticed before.