Worship is the most important thing I can do on this earth.
—Ken Costa(Chairman of Alpha International, founder of God at Work, and dean of Leadership College London)
Worship lifts our eyes to adore the Creator. In worship we seek the presence of God. In his presence there is perfect peace. As such, worship is not just a momentary impulse or a feel-good expression of gratitude for a happy day. It is more. It is the architecture of life: the constant reminder that we are enjoying the favor of God. When fears threaten to overwhelm us, worship reminds us of this favor.
Our callings make no sense outside of worship, because worship acknowledges that calling as coming from, inspired by, and sustained by God himself. We buy in to a plan bigger than our own. His purposes are "for welfare and not for evil"; his plans give us "a future and a hope" (Jer. 29:11, ESV). Therefore, the search for our callings needs to take place within the search for intimacy with God. It is only from a relational perspective that we will be able to discern his plans for our lives.
Worship forms an integral part of our faith. Many of the major figures in the Bible sang songs of praise not only in times of victory but also in the valleys of despair.
Yes!, send me a free trial issue of Men of Integrity.
If I like it, I'll pay just $19.99 and get five more bimonthly issues (a full year in all), plus complete web access. If not, I'll simply return my bill marked "cancel", owe nothing and keep my free trial issue.
Join the Conversation
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments