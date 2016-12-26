The Architecture of Life

Theme of the Week: Called To Worship

Average rating:

Key Bible Verse: Satisfy us each morning with your unfailing love, so we may sing for joy to the end of our lives.(Psalm 90:14)

Dig Deeper: Psalm 90

Worship is the most important thing I can do on this earth.

—Ken Costa(Chairman of Alpha International, founder of God at Work, and dean of Leadership College London)

Worship lifts our eyes to adore the Creator. In worship we seek the presence of God. In his presence there is perfect peace. As such, worship is not just a momentary impulse or a feel-good expression of gratitude for a happy day. It is more. It is the architecture of life: the constant reminder that we are enjoying the favor of God. When fears threaten to overwhelm us, worship reminds us of this favor.

Our callings make no sense outside of worship, because worship acknowledges that calling as coming from, inspired by, and sustained by God himself. We buy in to a plan bigger than our own. His purposes are "for welfare and not for evil"; his plans give us "a future and a hope" (Jer. 29:11, ESV). Therefore, the search for our callings needs to take place within the search for intimacy with God. It is only from a relational perspective that we will be able to discern his plans for our lives.

Worship forms an integral part of our faith. Many of the major figures in the Bible sang songs of praise not only in times of victory but also in the valleys of despair.

Adapted from Know Your Why ©2016 by Ken Costa. Used by permission of Thomas Nelson. All rights reserved.

Copyright © 2016 by Christianity Today/Men of Integrity magazine. Click here for reprint information on Men of Integrity.

Special Offer: Free Trial Issue Yes!, send me a free trial issue of Men of Integrity. If I like it, I'll pay just $19.99 and get five more bimonthly issues (a full year in all), plus complete web access. If not, I'll simply return my bill marked "cancel", owe nothing and keep my free trial issue.

First Name Last Name Street Address Street Address City/State/Zip State Alabama Alaska Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maine Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New York North Carolina North Dakota Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Vermont Virginia Washington West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming Alberta British Columbia Manitoba New Brunswick Newfoundland Northwest Territories Nova Scotia Nunavut Ontario Prince Edward Island Quebec Saskatchewan Yukon Outside the US or Canada Washington, DC Not Available Armed Forces Americas Armed Forces Europe Armed Forces Pacific Puerto Rico Email Address Free Newsletter

Churches-order in bulk | Canadian Orders | Give a Gift





Sign up for our free newsletter:

Prayer for the Week

God, draw my eyes to you throughout my day so that all the work that I do springs from a desire to give glory to you.