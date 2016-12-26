Back to Men of Integrity Men of Integrity Issue: Waiting for Christmas
The Architecture of Life
Theme of the Week: Called To Worship
Monday, December 26, 2016

Key Bible Verse: Satisfy us each morning with your unfailing love, so we may sing for joy to the end of our lives.(Psalm 90:14)

Dig Deeper: Psalm 90

Worship is the most important thing I can do on this earth.
—Ken Costa(Chairman of Alpha International, founder of God at Work, and dean of Leadership College London)

Worship lifts our eyes to adore the Creator. In worship we seek the presence of God. In his presence there is perfect peace. As such, worship is not just a momentary impulse or a feel-good expression of gratitude for a happy day. It is more. It is the architecture of life: the constant reminder that we are enjoying the favor of God. When fears threaten to overwhelm us, worship reminds us of this favor.

Our callings make no sense outside of worship, because worship acknowledges that calling as coming from, inspired by, and sustained by God himself. We buy in to a plan bigger than our own. His purposes are "for welfare and not for evil"; his plans give us "a future and a hope" (Jer. 29:11, ESV). Therefore, the search for our callings needs to take place within the search for intimacy with God. It is only from a relational perspective that we will be able to discern his plans for our lives.

Worship forms an integral part of our faith. Many of the major figures in the Bible sang songs of praise not only in times of victory but also in the valleys of despair.

Adapted from Know Your Why ©2016 by Ken Costa. Used by permission of Thomas Nelson. All rights reserved.

Copyright © 2016 by Christianity Today/Men of Integrity magazine. Click here for reprint information on Men of Integrity.

Prayer for the Week
God, draw my eyes to you throughout my day so that all the work that I do springs from a desire to give glory to you.

