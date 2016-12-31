The Supreme Calling

The aliveness of [God's] presence is true not just on Sundays. God is not contained within the walls of church or the worship set. His presence goes with us and is active, even though we might feel it less at work. We need to find a way to marvel at his goodness both in the Sunday service ...
Log In
To view the rest of this article, you must be a subscriber to Men of Integrity.
Print subscriber? Activate your online account for complete access.
OR
God, draw my eyes to you throughout my day so that all the work that I do springs from a desire to give glory to you.
Use your Men of Integrity login to easily comment on this article.
Not part of the community? Subscribe, or on public pages, register for a free account.
OR
OR
Join the Conversation
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments