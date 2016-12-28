Take Time to Marvel

Theme of the Week: Called To Worship

Key Bible Verse: O Lord, our Lord, your majestic name fills the earth! Your glory is higher than the heavens.(Psalm 8:1)

Dig Deeper: Psalm 8

When we recognize who God is and what he has done for us, it is only natural to respond in praise and adoration. This is the God who created the heavens and the earth, who flung stars into space, and yet who loves us, cares for us, and has redeemed us with the ...

Prayer for the Week

God, draw my eyes to you throughout my day so that all the work that I do springs from a desire to give glory to you.