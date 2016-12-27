Worship While You Work

Worship is a broad term describing any display of surrender, praise, and submission to the name who is above all other names, Jesus Christ. Far from being limited to singing songs on a Sunday, worship is the lifting of all that we are to God—in song, but also in prayer, in the natural world, in meditation, at work, in creativity, and with humble and reverent adoration. Worship should be apparent at all times, not just at church on Sundays. The supreme objective of our worship is to be drawn into the presence of the living God. We become parched and thirsty during our ordinary routines. We worship God to refresh ourselves and, above all, to encounter him.
I've said regularly that my workstation is my worship station. Our careers should praise and glorify God. It means working well at our callings, having moments of quiet prayer and reflection throughout the day. But worship is also expressed through outward acts of love [and service]. It means performing our day-to-day work with honesty and integrity [in order] to honor God in everything we do. Such offerings are a powerful way of worshipping, and they help shape our hearts to be more like that of Christ. In worship we acknowledge that he is sovereign over every part of our lives.
