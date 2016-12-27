Back to Men of Integrity Men of Integrity Issue: Waiting for Christmas
Worship While You Work
Theme of the Week: Called To Worship
Tuesday, December 27, 2016

Key Bible Verse: And whatever you do or say, do it as a representative of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks through him to God the Father.(Colossians 3:17)

Dig Deeper: Colossians 3:12-17

My workstation is my worship station.

Worship is a broad term describing any display of surrender, praise, and submission to the name who is above all other names, Jesus Christ. Far from being limited to singing songs on a Sunday, worship is the lifting of all that we are to God—in song, but also in prayer, in the natural world, in meditation, at work, in creativity, and with humble and reverent adoration. Worship should be apparent at all times, not just at church on Sundays. The supreme objective of our worship is to be drawn into the presence of the living God. We become parched and thirsty during our ordinary routines. We worship God to refresh ourselves and, above all, to encounter him.

I've said regularly that my workstation is my worship station. Our careers should praise and glorify God. It means working well at our callings, having moments of quiet prayer and reflection throughout the day. But worship is also expressed through outward acts of love [and service]. It means performing our day-to-day work with honesty and integrity [in order] to honor God in everything we do. Such offerings are a powerful way of worshipping, and they help shape our hearts to be more like that of Christ. In worship we acknowledge that he is sovereign over every part of our lives.

—Ken Costa in Know Your Why

Adapted from Know Your Why ©2016 by Ken Costa. Used by permission of Thomas Nelson. All rights reserved.

Copyright © 2016 by Christianity Today/Men of Integrity magazine. Click here for reprint information on Men of Integrity.

Prayer for the Week
God, draw my eyes to you throughout my day so that all the work that I do springs from a desire to give glory to you.

