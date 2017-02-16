Better than Bread

Theme of the Week: Jesus Restores Us

Key Bible Verse: "For we do not have a high priest who is unable to empathize with our weaknesses, but we have one who has been tempted in every way, just as we are—yet he did not sin." (Hebrews 4:15, NIV)

Dig Deeper: Luke 4:1-13

Jesus is willing to go to the greatest lengths to make his home with us.

—Joshua Ryan Butler (Pastor of local and global outreach at Imago Dei Community in Portland, Oregon)

Right before Jesus launches his ministry, he "was led by the Spirit into the wilderness" (Luke 4:1, KJV) to be tested, where he fasts forty days and forty nights before the devil comes to tempt him. Like Israel, Jesus is now led into the desert to be tested.

Jesus' first test involves food. Anyone fasting forty days would be starving, quite literally. But Jesus' hunger emphasizes something important: his humanity. So Satan tempts him: Turn these stones to bread. Use your privilege to avoid pain. Turn from your Father's provision and look to yourself for food. But even after forty days of fasting, Jesus' eyes are not curved inward upon his aching belly, but outward upon his loving Father. Jesus responds, "Man shall not live on bread alone, but on every word that comes from the mouth of God" (Matt. 4:4, NIV).

Jesus is quoting Moses' words to Israel in the wilderness, when she cried out in hunger against God. Jesus, in contrast, displays trust in the wilderness, looking to his Father for provision. Jesus succeeds where Israel failed.

Prayer for the Week

Jesus, thank you for going to the greatest lengths—even submitting yourself to suffering and death—to bring me back home to you.