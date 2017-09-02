Back to Men of Integrity Men of Integrity Issue: Beyond the Field
Beyond Boring Generalities
Theme of the Week: Gutsy Prayer
Monday, February 13, 2017

Key Bible Verse: "When you pray, don't pour out a flood of empty words, as the Gentiles do. They think that by saying many words they'll be heard." (Matthew 6:7, CEB)

Dig Deeper: Matthew 6:5-18

God is real, and he wants [us] to rely on him first, not as a last resort.
—Greg Pruett (President of Pioneer Bible Translators based in Dallas, Texas)

"God, bless the missionaries." God could answer that prayer a thousand times, and we would never know it. It's not precise enough. Praying general prayers feels safe because no one can prove that the prayer was not answered, but it makes for terribly dull prayer meetings. I wouldn't be surprised if even God has yawned his way through many prayers spoken in generalities.

This principle is really not all that surprising. Try talking only in generalities with your spouse and see how well that builds your relationship.

"What would you like for your birthday?"
"Just bless me, honey."
"What would you like for lunch?"
"I think I could really go for a blessing."

It wouldn't take long to irk your spouse with that kind of talk. Likewise, God longs to relate with us about specifics, not generalities.

Adapted from Extreme Prayer ©2014 by Greg Pruett. Used by permission of Tyndale. All rights reserved.

Copyright © 2017 by Christianity Today/Men of Integrity magazine. Click here for reprint information on Men of Integrity.

Prayer for the Week
Heavenly Father, work in my heart and life so that I'm more consistently and persistently praying prayers that are gutsy and risky—prayers that are all about moving mountains for your kingdom and to your glory.

ANTHONY Swaggerty

November 03, 2014  6:04am

Yes, that is a great topic to discuss, I too am looking forward to learning about prayer this week. Anthony

RON Tunison

November 02, 2014  9:17pm

I'm looking forward to this week's subject. I'm not afraid to pray gutsy prayers, but I have a hard time trying to figure out why so many of those prayers don't seem to have the effect I pray for.

Neil Quadros

November 02, 2014  5:58am

Most of us hold back when asking God things, feeling 'he is so big an mighty and his huge paintbrush may not require us to mention the request in detail'. I loved this article, cause I'm into specifics. Like.. e.g. for Michael Schumacher to be saved (This was much before his crash in the alps - I'm not speculating what caused that).

