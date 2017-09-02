Beyond Boring Generalities

Theme of the Week: Gutsy Prayer

Average rating:

Key Bible Verse: "When you pray, don't pour out a flood of empty words, as the Gentiles do. They think that by saying many words they'll be heard." (Matthew 6:7, CEB)

Dig Deeper: Matthew 6:5-18

God is real, and he wants [us] to rely on him first, not as a last resort.

—Greg Pruett (President of Pioneer Bible Translators based in Dallas, Texas)

"God, bless the missionaries." God could answer that prayer a thousand times, and we would never know it. It's not precise enough. Praying general prayers feels safe because no one can prove that the prayer was not answered, but it makes for terribly dull prayer meetings. I wouldn't be surprised if even God has yawned his way through many prayers spoken in generalities.

This principle is really not all that surprising. Try talking only in generalities with your spouse and see how well that builds your relationship.

"What would you like for your birthday?"

"Just bless me, honey."

"What would you like for lunch?"

"I think I could really go for a blessing."

It wouldn't take long to irk your spouse with that kind of talk. Likewise, God longs to relate with us about specifics, not generalities.

Adapted from Extreme Prayer ©2014 by Greg Pruett. Used by permission of Tyndale. All rights reserved.

Copyright © 2017 by Christianity Today/Men of Integrity magazine. Click here for reprint information on Men of Integrity.

Prayer for the Week

Heavenly Father, work in my heart and life so that I'm more consistently and persistently praying prayers that are gutsy and risky—prayers that are all about moving mountains for your kingdom and to your glory.